Celebrities who show their stretch marks and scars in photographs: they do not consider them imperfections | Famous

The Colombian model faced a tumor in her abdominal area in 2020. When he underwent surgery to remove it, doctors found complications that led to ischemia, for which they had to amputate his left leg.

The former Miss Colombia described this moment as “the hardest blow” of her life, but that does not mean that she has lost her good attitude and desire to improve herself.

On the contrary, she now poses very naturally with her prosthesis and shows the scar on her abdomen when she wears bikinis on the beach.

Another celebrity who has embraced the ‘body positive’ movement is Selena Gomez. The singer has been open about the lupus she suffers and the changes that it has brought her in her life.

It was not until 2020 that he dared to show the scar that this surgery left him as part of a swimwear campaign.

“When I received my kidney transplant, I remember that it was very difficult for me to show my scar (…) Now, more than ever, I feel confident in who I am and what I have gone through.”

The ‘Modern Family’ star has also spoken publicly about the kidney dysplasia she has lived with since she was little.

Due to this condition, he has undergone 16 surgeries, including 2 kidney transplants throughout his life.

The truth is that the Hollywood actress learned to live with the scars that all these procedures have left her and, on more than one occasion, she has shown them with pride.

During a vacation to Mexico in October 2018, she published a series of bikini photos on her Instagram account, which revealed the mark on her lower abdomen.

In December of that same year, he gave the magazine ‘Self’ a revealing interview in which he talked about his health problems and also showed all his scars in a video.

“I have never been ashamed to show my scars (…) they are like small marks of what you have been through as a human being.”

The Kardashian is another celebrity who proudly displays her scars. In her case, she got a mark on her left leg when she was playing hide and seek with her sister Kendall at age 5.

In 2018, she told GQ that she had it done while hiding from the youngest of the clan behind a high, closed gate. When her sister couldn’t find her, she tried to climb a tall, sharp pole, but she slipped and got embedded in her leg.

In 2015, he shared a photo of his leg on Instagram with the caption “I love my scar.”

Even some royals have joined the ‘body positive’ movement.

In October 2018, for example, Princess Eugenie married Jack Brooksbank and her wedding dress featured a low back, which revealed a scar on her spine.

In June 2020, on the occasion of the International Scoliosis Awareness Day, the princess shared on her Instagram account a photograph of the same brand, product of the surgical intervention to which she underwent to avoid complications due to the deviation of her spine. .

At the bottom of the photo, he invited his followers to “feel proud of their scars.”

In February 2020, the soap opera star shared a bikini photo on her Instagram account.

In this one, it can be seen that her abdomen has stretch marks, a product of having brought 3 children into the world.

Itatí is not concerned about this and, rather, he enjoyed the beach with great pleasure and even wished he “were a fish.”

The model is further proof that there is no reason to be ashamed of changes in the body.

In June 2020, just 6 months after giving birth, she was part of a swimsuit campaign in which she posed with everything and the stretch marks that pregnancy left her.

Now that she is pregnant again and expecting twins, document every moment of her pregnancy on social media.