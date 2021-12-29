Celebrate Halo 20 with a limited edition Funko Pop!

The arrival of Halo Infinite is not the only gift that IP fans will receive this 2021 since the franchise turns two decades and to commemorate the anniversary, starting on December 28, those who like to flaunt a special edition on their favorite shelf of the Master Chief version Funko Pop! can be ordered through the Xbox Gear Shop. This version shows the Master Chief in his MJOLNIR Mark 5 armor in a matte black shade inspired by the Halo 20th anniversary logo.

At the moment, this edition is available exclusively in the United Kingdom and the United States, although the website has the option of international shipments enabled for those who live outside that territory.

20 years of Halo in a brutal pack

The pre-purchase will be available from the 28th at 4 PM in Spain although the price has not been disclosed at the time of writing. It is important to bear in mind that the figures will only begin to arrive at the homes of buyers from April 29, so here too patience will be a virtue.

In addition to the figure, the pack will include a mug with a metallic print and a black and gold key ring to mark the 20th anniversary of the IP. If you want to get hold of all this, be sure to keep an eye on the website at the times specified in the previous paragraph as the units are quite limited.