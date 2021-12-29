Carson Wentz to the COVID-19 list; the QB is not vaccinated

If they don’t have Wentz and the Colts decide otherwise, rookie Sam Ehlinger will start against the Raiders.

INDIANAPOLIS – The Colts they have placed the starting quarterback Carson Wentz on Reserve / COVID-19 Listthe team announced Tuesday.

The NFL and the NFL Players Association on Tuesday adopted new guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention that would reduce the quarantine time to five days for all players, including those who are not vaccinated, if they are asymptomatic, sources leaked. Adam schefter from ESPN.

Wentz tested positive, a source told Schefter. Wentz could still play Sunday against the Las Vegas Raiders as long as he tests positive from Monday and he’s asymptomatic under new protocols.

Carson Wentz to Colts’ COVID-19 list. Getty

Wentz has not clarified why he is still without a vaccine. He missed time before the start of the regular season because he had close contact with someone who tested positive in the Colts organization.

The Walt Disney Company’s new general entertainment and sports streaming service for adults is launched with a preferential cost of its annual subscription; Combo + also arrives, the competitive permanent commercial offer that will make the subscription to Star + and Disney + available. Subscribe NOW.

“I am not going to delve into why, but I will say that it is a personal decision for me and my family,” Wentz said in early September. “I respect everyone else’s decision, and I only ask that everyone do the same for me. I know that is not the world we live in, that not everyone is going to see things the same way, but yes, nobody knows. really what’s going on in someone else’s home and how things are handled. It’s a personal decision. “

Yes Wentz can’t play, rookie Sam Ehlinger, unless the Colts Bring in an outside quarterback or go with practice team quarterback Brett Hundley, it’ll start against the Raiders. Ehlinger missed the start of the regular season due to a knee injury sustained in a preseason game at Detroit. His longest playing time has been in the final minutes of games that are already decided.

“He goes over it (the game plan), what are his main decisions that he’s comfortable with; or it has to be all of them,” Colts offensive coordinator Marcus Brady stressed of Ehlinger before Wentz’s announcement Tuesday. . “We have that separate play sheet for him ready to go. He goes through all the readings like Carson does. He’s ready to go.”

The Colts, like many other teams in the NFL, have been hit hard with players on the roster. reserve / COVID-19. Wentz is the 15th player currently on the Colts’ roster. Linebacker Darius Leonard, guards Quenton Nelson and Mark Glowinski, right tackle Braden Smith, safety Khari Willis and cornerback Rock Ya-Sin are other starters currently out due to COVID-19. Leonard, Nelson and Smith were not vaccinated earlier this season.

“This is what we prepare for, to face adversity like this, things you don’t expect, but this is probably in the category of something that we could expect and that it would only be a matter of time before it hit us,” reflected the coach. of the Colts, Frank Reich. “So we just have to continue to focus on a very high level. I can’t let this be a distraction, we have to stay focused on what we have to do.”

The Colts (9-6), winners of eight of their last 10 games, they are currently the fifth seed in the AFC’s playoff race. Only one game separates the fifth and eleventh seeds in the AFC. The Colts can secure a playoff spot with a win over the Raiders on Sunday.

“The race for the playoffs is closed, and I feel like the teams that can handle the COVID-19 situation will be the ones that can make the playoffs,” Colts defensive lineman DeForest Buckner calculated after Saturday’s victory. over Arizona. “The key players from the entire league are out. It’s about depth.”