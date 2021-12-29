Carlos Rodríguez on Rayados fans

The change managed by the directives of Blue Cross and striped between Luis Romo and Carlos Rodríguez is gaining strength, the possibility of ‘Charly’ leaving the Monterrey squad is getting closer and closer, although evidently he tries to evade the situation: “I don’t speak, I don’t speak,” commented the La Pandilla footballer upon leaving training.

However, the footballer himself confessed that if at some point he has to leave the club, it will be the fans of the Sultana del Norte that he will miss the most. “I know the love they have for me and that I have for them and that always it will be, “he mentioned when leaving the Barrial facilities.

“The day I leave here that is what I will miss the most, people, so whenever it is my turn to leave the club, the love of the people will always be there, the love and affection that I have for them. I try to show it on the court, “added Rodríguez.

If the negotiation is finalized, this would be the first adventure of the Olympic medalist with a different team from the MX League since his debut with Monterrey just over 5 years ago.

For now, neither of the two directives has confirmed the barter, but it is known that the negotiations are well advanced every time Romo wants to leave La Maquina.

YOU MAY ALSO BE INTERESTED: CRUZ AZUL: JONATHAN RODRÍGUEZ WILL LEAVE THE MACHINE TO FILE FOR THE AL-NASSR OF ARABIA