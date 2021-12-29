Cardi B reveals adorable new puppy for Christmas under most brand names

To view this video, please enable JavaScript and consider upgrading to a website.

browser that

supports HTML5

video

Cardi B has introduced a new member of the family during the Christmas holidays, with the name Cardi B more in the brand.

The WAP rapper, who recently welcomed her second child with husband Offset, revealed that they have an adorable new puppy, making us all very jealous in the process.

On Instagram, the 29-year-old posted videos about her story as the gray and white pit bull barked outside.

“This dog is a bit big though,” she was heard saying to her 30-year-old husband as he came over to greet the dog and called him “Walk.”

Baffled by the unique nickname, Cardi asked, “Is your name Walk?”

“Walk,” confirmed the Migos musician while laughing. It is not your WAP.

(Image: Instagram)

Cardi B and Offset did their best for Christmas (Image: Backgrid)

The mother-of-two then watched as she held her daughter Kulture’s hand, as she watched Walk bark in the middle of the driveway.

Unimpressed by the situation, she continued, “Why is the dog barking and the mother in the back barking so hard?”

‘Okay, relax, because you’re trying to make it look like we’re hurting you and your mom, she better not be bothering you. Stop!’

It seems that it will be a few long days in that house …

The rapper I Like It once again proved herself the most generous person, as she also presented Offset with a check for $ 2,000,000 (£ 1.7 million) as a birthday present.

More: Showbiz



He managed the big 3-0 last month with the couple throwing a very lavish party to celebrate the historic birthday.

Of course, Cardi stole the show when she took the stage with a microphone in hand, declaring her love for her boyfriend.

In handing over the huge sum, she said it can go to her ‘sexy’ husband’s ‘business ventures’ in 2022.

“Happy birthday, I love you,” he added. ‘Thank you for everything, thank you for my son, my daughter, we are going to appear, let’s go!’

That’s a list of Christmas cards we should have next year.

Do you have a story?

If you have a celebrity story, video or photo, please contact the Metro.co.uk entertainment team by emailing us at celebtips@metro.co.uk, calling 020 3615 2145 or visiting our Submit Stuff page . I love to hear from you.



MORE: Jean-Marc Vallée Dies Suddenly At 58 When Tributes For Dallas Buyers Club Director And Big Little Lies



MORE: Unsafe Season 5: Final Episode Explained As We Say Goodbye To Issa Dee One Last Time



