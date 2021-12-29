Canon will only make professional mirrorless cameras

Image : Gizmodo

DSLR cameras are dead. Long live the mirrorless! After years at the top of Canon’s catalog, the Japanese brand has announced that it will no longer manufacture professional cameras DSLR type.

This was announced the Canon CEO, Fujio Mitarai, in an interview with the Japanese newspaper Yomiuri shimbun, ensuring that your last DSLR camera, EOS 1Dx Mark III, it would be the last professional DSLR what will they make . “The latest ‘EOS-1D X Mark III’ model launched in 2020 will indeed be our latest model ”, affirmed Mitarai .

“Market needs are rapidly shifting towards mirrorless cameras,” he stated. in the interview and assured that from C anon are working to adapt to this change.

Later from Canon they wanted to clarify that it is not necessarily the final death of this format of cameras, since they are still very popular among photography enthusiasts, but in the professional segment alone “ will manufacture strictly mirrorless cameras, ”Canon explained in statements to PetaPixel.

Companies like Sony have been betting heavily on the cameras mirrorless, and Canon didn’t take long to follow. With the exponential increase in its performance and popularity, the abandoning the DSLR format only seemed a matter of time. Long live the mirrorless!