Camila Cabello reveals ‘I made love listening to my own music’

That’s what the title of the story says, and you can imagine the scene: was it with Shawn mendes? Singer Camila Cabello revealed, during an interview to promote the film “Cinderella”, Who has already had sex listening to his own songs. The statement was given alongside Idina menzel, actress and singer who plays Vivian, the stepmother, in the feature film.

They answered unusual and funny questions when this one came up. Camila admitted that she already did, and both she and Idina laughed a lot. Idina Menzel said that in her case it is more complicated because her famous song, «Let it go“, of the movie “Frozen»Is not appropriate for that time. In the case of Camila Cabello, what will she play?

idina menzel and camila cabello vibing haha ​​i love them pic.twitter.com/XmGCEsPSRB – JAI (@SURREALMILA_) August 29, 2021

In other news related to Camila Cabello, the singer recently posted a video on TikTok dancing to her new single, «Don’t go yet«. But one detail caught our attention … He appeared with a ring that seemed to be a ring from commitment! Then the rumors began. Are she and Shawn Mendes engaged?

On the night of August 26, she was invited to the television program «The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon»And answered the rumors. She denies the rumors and says she’s not engaged. For her, the problem is that she doesn’t know which hand the engagement ring goes in, which can cause confusion.