Cabecita Rodríguez, Romo and Orbelín; the signings that could not be made without the end of the Gentlemen’s Agreement

The Gentlemen's Pact was eradicated in 2020, something that has allowed transfers such as that of Pineda to Celta de Vigo.

In 2020, the “Pact of Knights” came to an end, thanks to player pressure and the creation of the Mexican Association of Professional Soccer Players. That success opened the door for players to have more freedom to negotiate with their clubs and has led to transfers such as that of Jonathan ‘Cabecita’ Rodríguez, Luis Romo Y Orbelín Pineda.

The “Pact of Knights”, according to a COFECE investigation that was accessed, it was a practice between clubs of the MX League, which prevented players from negotiating freely after their contract ended. It was eradicated from Mexico in 2020, with the publication of the Transfer Regulations, and that opened the door to transfers as of Orbelín Pineda to the Celta Vigo, in Spain.

Orbelín Pineda did not renew with Blue Cross, at the end of his contract with the Celestes, and had the option of going free to Celta Vigo of Spain, at no cost and without the fear of being vetoed or blocked if you want to return to the MX League, for not expanding its relationship with La Maquina.

The departure of Jonathan Rodríguez would have been impossible if the Pact of Knights existed. Imago7

The end of “Pact of Knights” It has made the clubs “be more attentive to the working conditions of their players” and has improved “contracts for footballers”, according to a source, to avoid losing an asset for not renewing a contract on time.

The example are Jonathan ‘Cabecita’ Rodríguez Y Luis Romo, who were one year away from ending the contract with Blue Cross and six months of being able to negotiate with any team, without having to leave an economic benefit for his club for the transfer.

That helped La Machine Celeste to accept an offer “around six or seven million dollars” for the Uruguayan forward, who is going to Al-Nassr of Saudi Arabia, and “the change with Monterrey” that sends Charly rodriguez to Blue Cross for Luis Romo, acknowledged a source close to the negotiations.

In a similar case it is Alexis Vega, who has a contract with Chivas until December 2022, and the rojiblancos already begin to negotiate with the footballer to prevent his assets from leaving without leaving any economic benefit to the institution.

The end of “Pact of Knights” it helps to improve the working and economic conditions of footballers, in addition to causing clubs to be more attentive to the contracts of their players.