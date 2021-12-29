‘Cabecita’ Rodríguez, next drop from Cruz Azul

MEXICO CITY.

Blue Cross continues to dismantle, Roberto Alvarado and Orbelín Pineda have already taken directions away from La Noria, now it is the turn of Jonathan Rodriguez seems to have a foot in Saudi Arabian soccer.

According to various sources, the ‘Cabecita’ is close to closing the deal with Al-Nassr FC, directed by the Argentine Miguel Ángel Russo, and where Ramiro Funes Mori plays, twin of Rogelio Funes Mori, Rayados striker.

Already in the past, Rodríguez had pressed to leave on several occasions, however, the board had not wanted to hear offers, but now they found in this winter market, the perfect opportunity to be able to win some of the 10 million that Santos paid for the forward’s pass.

The relationship between both parties is already unsustainable, so The 28-year-old forward will come out at a figure close to 6 or 7 million dollars, despite the remaining contract year.

Already the ‘Cabecita’ did not play in Tuesday’s friendly match against Puebla, so they only hope to solve the contractual issue to make the incorporation official.

