Britney Spears confesses the ‘hurt’ and ‘pain’ her family caused her and how she has come out ahead

Britney Spears, 40, has taken the reins of his life After last November a judge ruled in her favor and the singer ceased to be under the guardianship and surveillance of her father, Jamie Spears, in all aspects of her life, both professionally and personally. After 13 years silenced, the artist from Toxic he is gradually recovering his voice. This Monday has returned to confess with his followers in a text sense in which recounts the things that have hurt him, in which share the delicate moment he spent with his family and how the power of prayer and reflection about her career achievements are driving her to start a new life.

– Free and happy! Britney Spears celebrates her 40th birthday in Mexico with mariachis and fireworks

VIEW GALLERY





– The future will be written by her: Britney Spears regained her wings in 2021

In the publication, the interpreter of Ooops! I did it again, confesses that always has prayed and believed in God but what lost faith three years ago when she suffered “alone” and her “family was hurting her for no reason”. It was something that he did not understand and that it caused him so much pain that, at first, he was delusional and I wanted to think that “everything was fine” because the reality “was too hard to bear”. The artist compares herself to a lion, but “not a pretty lion” but an animal that “roared alone” and “kept all the pain inside“.

During that time, he did not have the strength to try to change the situation and face those who were hurting her because “I did not want to create conflicts“. “I was nice, fake, but she was screaming inside“he recalls painfully.” I wanted to be nice, but what they did to my heart is unforgivable“, he asserts. He also remembers that, while he was performing concerts in Las Vegas, asked his team to be able to choose the songs or the remixes that you wanted to present to your audience. “But they always told me no. It didn’t make sense that TV shows could play my songs, remixes of all my music, but the owner of that music could not“. The singer of (You Drive me) Crazy states that “they even gave my sister some of these songs” something that wonders why it did not happen with her.

VIEW GALLERY





The interpreter of Baby One More Time She regrets the years in which she was “humiliated, mocked, embarrassed.” He also explains that he knows that many find it “weird” that now I don’t make music, but that all of them don’t have “no idea what horrible things they’ve done to me and what i’ve gotten over“He comes to assure that now.”I’m afraid of people and the music industry“. She says that stopping making music nowadays is a way of telling those who hurt her” screw them “. Although she knows that leaving her profession aside is something that “It only benefits his family” and with what “unconsciously I have let them win“.

Returning to her relationship with God, the singer of Womanizer confesses that it has been “a hypocrite” as he told others to believe in him when she I was going through a crisis of faith. And then he explains why he spoke on this subject, “because I know the pain of not having more faith and feeling so alone that everything seems to be testing you. Trust me I know and it’s not funny“. Despite the harshness of everything lived in this time, the interpreter is confident in moving forward and considers this last year as “a moment of development for me”. He acknowledges that he has a long way to go and that he still has “many things to fix“Like everyone else, he has also set his own goals for 2022:”push me a little more, go to what scares me“, but” not too much “either as he wants to take things more slowly.

VIEW GALLERY





After the harshness with which she has been treated, she has learned that “We are just people, I am not a superwoman, but I know what makes me happy and makes me happy. “At the end of the text he acknowledges that, with everything he has lived, he has”big trust issues, otherwise I would not have acted like an 8-year-old girl last week, to defend all my successes. “The artist makes express reference to another of her publications, in which she recalled how her career had been marked by immense success. the same sincerity and humility with which he has written the rest of the message, ends up apologizing “one more time, sorry if i seem ignorant i lack a lot of confidence in myself and probably, I’m paying too much attention to what people think“, concludes his confession before his followers.

Britney faces the future with enthusiasm. Slowly, he is rebuilding his life and working his way. Personally She is planning her marriage with her fiancé, Sam Asgahri, 39 years old, and you are looking for the perfect place to celebrate the wedding of your dreams. The couple announced his engagement on September 12 and your idea would be get married “as soon as possible” in an intimate ceremony, as reported by the magazine People. Professionally, you may have to wait a little longer because you want to take things easy, but recently shared that he was working on a new song. Although he pointed out that this did not mean his immediate return to music, it did delight all his fans who celebrated the news with joy.







To know the most relevant of hola.com and not miss articles like this one, subscribe to our newsletter here.