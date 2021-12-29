Britney Spears confessed that she is not ready to return to music: “They have no idea of ​​the horrible things they have done to me”

Britney Spears at the 2016 Billboard Music Awards (Getty Images)

Britney Spears She has indicated that she is not yet ready to return to making music after 13 years under a tutelage that took control of her personal and business affairs and left her scared about managing the entertainment industry.

Spears, 40, who was released from the 2008 court order requested by her father last month, said in a lengthy Instagram post that she wanted to “push myself a bit more and do things that scare me, but not too much ” in 2022.

“I guess most people find it weird that I don’t make music anymore. People have no idea what horrible things they have done to me personally and after what I’ve been through, I am terrified of people and the industry !!! ”Wrote Spears, who last performed in public in October 2018.

“Not making my music anymore is my way of saying ‘fuck off’ in a sense, when in reality it only benefits my family by ignoring my real work. It’s as if I had unconsciously let them win, “added the” Toxic “interpreter.

Britney Spears’ battle for her freedom was perhaps one of the most talked-about news stories in Hollywood and the world in 2021. After numerous documentaries covering the pop star’s legal and family drama, Judge Brenda Penny released her from the custody of nearly 14 years in November. Eventually Jamie Spears lost control over her daughter.

Britney Spears fans celebrate the court ruling in favor of the singer (Reuters)

Jamie Spears has said her only goal was to help her daughter get rehabbed. after he suffered a mental breakdown in 2007 and always acted in his best interest.

The artist, who has sold more than 100 million records, has regained its autonomy and will soon be able to make use of its assets 60 million dollars, a radically different situation than a few months ago, when he had to ask permission to leave the house and spend his money.

Showbiz came together to celebrate Britney’s release on social media. “Freedom is a human right. My heart is smiling for you, Britney. I love you, your ardent fans love you, and the world needs your brilliance. Happy Britney’s Day! “the actress and singer Cher wrote on her Twitter account.

“Today history has been made. Britney is free! ”, Asghari shared in a post accompanied by an image with a pink background and a single word in black: “Freedom.”

Britney Spears and Sam Asghari (EFE)

The New York Times He sparked renewed interest in Spears earlier this year with a production, “Framing Britney Spears,” which provided a disturbing insight into her fame and the constant scrutiny she was subjected to. The documentary turned around the story that portrayed her as an unconscious young star who went astray in 2008, when she lost custody of her children, shaved her head and entered a rehabilitation clinic.

No one knows if he will return to the stage but, as his lawyer, the former prosecutor Mathew Rosengart, pointed out at the courthouse door: “What’s next for Britney now depends on one person: Britney. “

On his immediate horizon stands out his commitment to Sam asghari, a personal trainer and dancer she met in 2016 during the filming of the video clip “Slumber Party”.

