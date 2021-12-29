Britney Spears condemns Diane Sawyer for 2003 interview after Justin Timberlake split

Britney Spears comments on the interview that journalist Diane Sawyer did 18 years ago.

On Monday (December 13), the singer shared a long, deleted message on her Instagram, addressing her controversial 2003 interview with Sawyer on ABC, in which she participated when she was 21 years old.

After the documentary Framing Britney Spears came out in February, the video of the interview resurfaced, with many criticizing Sawyer for the ways he interrogated the singer about her sex life and the way he framed Spears’ public breakup with Timberlake in 2002.

At one point, Sawyer informed Spears that Kendel Ehrlich, the wife of former Maryland Governor Robert Ehrlich, had said, “Really if I had a chance to shoot Britney Spears, I think I would.”

Spears looked visibly upset and replied, “Oh that’s horrible. It’s really bad. ” However, Sawyer seemed to sympathize with Ehrlich’s comments, stating that they were made “by example for children and how difficult it is to be a parent and keep all of this away from your children.”

He also asked the singer questions about her virginity and accused her of being “unfaithful” to Timberlake, with whom the star dated from 1999 to 2002.

Now Spears, 40, has spoken out. “Dare we forget the Diane Sawyer interview in my department nearly 20 years ago?” She wrote on Instagram. “What’s up with that ‘you’re wrong’ approach?” Geeze [sic]… And make me cry? ”.

He continued: “Although seriously … I lived in my apartment for a year and never spoke to anyone … my representative put that woman at my house and made me speak to her on national television and asked me if I had a shopping problem !!! When have I had a shopping problem?

Spears said she was “in shock” following her split from Timberlake and “couldn’t speak afterward.” She added: “Pretty pathetic of my father and three men who showed up at my door when I could barely speak … two days later they put Diane Sawyer in my living room … They made me speak!”

Britney Spears and Justin Timberlake (Getty Images)

In a statement to PeopleJamie Spears’ attorney Alex Weingarten denied his client’s involvement, saying, “Jamie Spears has no idea what Britney Spears is talking about. Jamie never arranged any interviews with Diane Sawyer and was not present at any of them. “

“He had nothing to do with Britney’s career at the moment and was completely oblivious to this interview. Jamie loves Britney very much, wishes her nothing but the best and hopes that she will continue to seek the help she needs to stay safe and healthy. ”

The Independent contacted Jamie Spears and Sawyer for further comment.