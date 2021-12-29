Borussia Dortmund would have put an ultimatum to Erling Haaland

The future of Erling haaland it is quite a mystery. The Norwegian forward seems to be living his last months as a player of the Borussia Dortmund but before his indecision, the German club would have put an ultimatum on him.

The departure of the attacker is something that has sounded a lot in recent months. From an alleged interest of the PSG or of Bayern MunichUntil the rumors that put him on the radar of Real Madrid but so far nothing has been official.

Inspiring Stories: Erling Haaland | Comex Masters

It might interest you: Barcelona and Real Madrid will fight for Erling Haaland



The ultimatum to Erling Haaland

According to information from the Bild newspaper, the Dortmund He would have asked Haaland to define his future before March. That is, the Norwegian has until the end of February to decide whether or not to continue with the German club for next season.

The same source indicates that the intention of the directive is to plan the next season. If in the end, Erling haaland decides to leave, they will have to start looking in the market for someone who can supply it, also thinking about what they would receive for their departure.

The Norwegian termination clause with the Borussia Dortmund, amounts to 75 million euros. A very achievable amount for powerful clubs like Real Madrid, Manchester City, Chelsea and even his own Bayern Munich.

The truth is that also from the Bavarian team they have ruled out the possibility of signing Haaland, because in their ranks “they already have the best striker in the world”, referring to Robert Lewandowski.

Erling Haaland’s numbers

In the current season, the attacker has played 16 games, in which he has scored 19 goals. Despite the fact that an injury kept him away for some time, his scoring level has been impressive.

Total, Erling haaland He has played 75 games with the Borussia Dortmund shirt, in which he has scored 76 annotations and has given 20 passes on goal. Crazy.

It might interest you: Chivas would look for a player who could reach Borussia Dortmund

