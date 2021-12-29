Boba Fett’s Book: Review of the First Episode of the New Star Wars Series

Watch out! In this post there are numerous spoilers about the first episode of The Boba Fett Book, the new Star Wars series that premiered today on Disney +. Throughout the article we will eviscerate aspects of the plot and highlight some easter eggs.

Star wars continues to grow in Disney +. In the fan calendar of the Lucasfilm saga, after Star Wars: Visions, a breath of fresh air, there was a special date: that of the premiere of The Boba Fett Book. In Vandal we have talked at length about this adventure centered on the iconic character, who returned to the galactic canon in The Mandalorian, giving us some of the best moments of the successful show of Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni. The first episode of this production, Stranger in strange lands, is already available and is a positive statement of intent with some negative points and lacks punch.

The king of crime is dead, long live the king of crime!

The Boba Fett Book it’s a new adventure of Star wars. With all the letters. The series introduces us to legendary bounty hunter Boba Fett (Temuera Morrison) and his faithful ally the mercenary Fennec Shand (Ming-Na Wen) navigating the underworld of the galaxy, after taking back the crime syndicate from the hands of Jabba the Hutt and his minions in the sands of Tatooine. Emerged as spinoff from The Mandalorian, the Disney + show struggles at all times to have its own personality, seeking its path within a series of routes carefully traced by Lucasfilm in recent times in the television field. Unfortunately, and in some specific moments, It does not seem to have a fixed course or to stand out especially with respect to the Show matrix from which it has arisen.





Boba fett, which survived the digestion of the Sarlacc -the series pays tribute to this escape that we have detailed in Vandal Random– went his own way after the events of The Mandalorian, returning to the Palace from which he hardly comes out alive. The throne, until now presided over by Bib Fortuna, has a new owner. Stranger in strange lands -which seems almost a wink to the western and the novel by Robert H. Heinlein- has the Directed by Robert Rodriguez and with a script by Jon Favreau himself, marking the start of a seven-episode project.





The main problem of The Boba Fett Book it is its very nature as an entertainment product. Lucasfilm has been trying to make a film focused on the mercenary for years, with ideas that did not finish materializing, were raised badly and ended in bad port. It’s normal: making it was a real brown. Dave Filoni has featured in the past the mysterious halo of Fett as an anachronistic and special character, a gunman of few words, a character who draws on many historical and cultural influences and who conquered friends and strangers from the beginning. infamous Christmas special of Star wars. The shadow of his fame is long, he has been the protagonist of hundreds of comics, novels and other derivative products, and sometimes that has played against him..





Temuera Morrison himself has dropped it on occasion. “Sometimes we open the can too much, I think. I had my reservations, but hey, I trust the people I work with,” remarked the great protagonist of the series. Filoni, Favreau and Rodríguez know what they are doing, but in this first episode they do not finish showing it and they have an interesting start but with hardly any punch. The idea of ​​putting a twist on the fanservice and making it fit within the galactic canon is a risky exercise, because you can not always meet the expectations of the respectable. We all want to know how Fett got out of the Sarlacc, and here, if we get fancy, it is poorly displayed. The literature of Star wars It is very extensive and there are versions of this fact for all tastes and perhaps it should have been left a little more to the imagination instead of being so explicit and at the same time sparing in details. Your exploration of the past through memories dreams? Fett while in his chamber of care at Jabba’s Palace is very clumsy.

“ The beginning is interesting; the problem is that it looks too much like ‘The Mandalorian’

Favreau’s script tries to show us how the bounty hunter remembers his father, Jango Fett, and in what way his loss marked it during the start of the Clone Wars. This inclusion of footage from Attack of the clones, as well as the appearance of the stormy swell of KaminoThey are very happy but they fail and are somewhat forced and reluctant. Why not play with the parallelism of the desert dunes of Tatooine and the sea of ​​the planet of the cloners? One is the place where the character is forged and the other where it is born. Desert and water. Two elements that juxtaposed, could have played a fundamental role in the rebirth of the character in this Disney production. They are aesthetic decisions that are embedded in the narrative that can cause an even greater impact on the viewer’s mind and that can serve to make known more of the character and his past.





If something worked with The Mandalorian is that, in one way or another, less is more. It is not a perfect formula, Star wars it also tells big, multi-factorial stories within a vast galaxy, but fables far removed from the battles that marked the fate of the universe tend to work especially well. So when The Boba Fett Book focuses on the small and sets his goal on the tangible, to tell us how the bounty hunter survives the digestion of Jabba’s favorite critter and ends up being captured by a group of tusken bandits, win many integers. At times it reminds us of Riddick with Vin Diesel, showing us a communion with the deserted and violent nature of Tatooine, a kind of be reborn under the two suns, completely stripped of his armor and tricks. Boba Fett reforges after dying in Return of the jedi And rises like the phoenix from its ashes. This atvic journey, of acceptance in a tribe of rude rules – you have to show strength to win positions in the tribe – culminates in a confrontation with a huge extraterrestrial being that seems taken from the imagination of Ray Harryhausen.





It is also worth applauding how the character’s early days are emphasized as new. Daimio of Tatooine -a Japanese loan that means feudal lord-, with criminals and local personalities pleading and requesting various audiences in the palace. This concept, on which Guillermo del Toro’s failed story of Jabba the Hutt was to pivot, will be exploited later in the plot and reveals how Fett seeks to approach this role of leader of organized crime, trying to take root on Tatooine and seek different professional opportunities, becoming a new leader far removed from the ways and forms of his predecessors.

“ Boba Fett is reborn after escaping from the Salarcc: he is stripped of his armor and must survive among Tusken bandits

The underworld desert planet, alliances and poisoned gifts, as well as risky businesses, seem to be more present than ever – the Wookiee fur delivered by the trandoshan we loved it-. Everything that happens in Mos Espa, including locking up the protagonists after leaving the premises where the Ortholano Max rebo continues to play, transmits that atmosphere that George Lucas achieved in A new hope in the distant 1977 and that Filoni and Favreau themselves replicated in the show starring Pedro Pascal. Everything looks good, with practical effects everywhere and a waste of imagination that we have missed even in the movies. Scum and villain at its best, partly because of the always excellent soundtrack by Ldwig goransson.





The Boba Fett Book It is the dream of many fans. That which we took years –decades!– waiting. It is a deep and detailed approach to a mysterious character who still has a lot to tell and who, surely, will be worthwhile. Perhaps this starter seems a bit poor at times, a mere prologue Heading into a promising tomorrow, but let’s not forget that great stories have small beginnings and if something has shown us The Mandalorian is that the fundamental tropes of Star wars they are in good hands.