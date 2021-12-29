Blind Seer Baba Vanga’s Six ‘Terrifying’ Predictions for 2022

Baba Vanga, a blind seer from the Balkans whose forecasts are perceived to be true 25 years after her death, made a series of predictions for 2022.

Baba Vanga, whose real name was Vangelia Gushterova, was dubbed “the Nostradamus of the Balkans” for her ominously accurate predictions, including the rise of ISIS and Brexit.

According to Weiser’s Field Guide to Paranormal PhenomenaBaba Vanga lost her sight at the age of 12 and that led her to become a seer.

While it is important to note that his predictions are not a dogma of faith, Baba Vanga made six terrifying predictions for 2022 before passing away in 1996.

Baba Vanga predicted bushfires and floods in Australia in 2022 (Source: Getty).

Severe famines, a plague of locusts and an alien invasion

According to MSN News, Baba Vanga predicted that in 2022 the world would experience an increase in natural disasters, including tsunamis, earthquakes, hurricanes and wildfires.

According to reports, the seer also mentioned that Australia and several Asian countries would be affected by an episode of disastrous floods.

In addition, he prophesied that a team of researchers would discover a deadly virus in Siberia, while other countries would be affected by the lack of clean water.

Other predictions made by Baba Vanga include severe famines, a locust plague in India, and the fact that virtual reality would take over the lives of many people.

Probably the most surprising prediction is that alien spacecraft would attack Earth, making 2022 a year more like the plot of a science fiction movie starring Tom Cruise.

The Bulgarian seer predicted the lack of clean water and a plague of locusts (Source: Getty).

Predictions of the past

Apparently, the Bulgarian seer has already made a number of predictions before that were revealed to be true, including the fall of the Soviet Union, the political victory of former Russian President Boris Yeltsin and the terrorist attacks of September 11, 2001 in the United States.

The mystique also anticipated the death of Princess Diana, the Chernobyl disaster and the 2004 tsunami, which left 227,898 dead.

While he did not explicitly predict the coronavirus pandemic, he did predict that “devastating events” would occur in 2021.

Thus he prophesied: “We are witnessing devastating events that will change the destiny and fate of humanity.”

Over the past year, he predicted that dragons would “take over humanity” and take over the rule of the planet, or that Donald Trump would contract a “mysterious disease that would render him deaf and cause brain trauma.”

He also envisioned that humanity would find the cure for cancer in 2021.

Fortunately, not all of Baba Vanga’s predictions came true, including the end of the world in 2021, that Obama would be the last president of the United States in 2016, and that World War III would break out in 2010.

