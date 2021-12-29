Ben Affleck reveals whether George Clooney will return as Batman in the Flash

Before wearing the Batman mantle again with Michael Keaton in the film that Warner Bros. is preparing about The Flash, Ben Affleck stars in The Tender Bar, the latest film directed by George Clooney to hit Amazon Prime Video in January.

The actor revealed if his friend and partner would return to play Bruce wayne in the film directed by Andy Muschietti.

During an interview on Jimmy Kimmel Live, the host tried to get Affleck to reveal some secret of the DC Extended Universe movies claiming that if he were Clooney he would reveal information in a late show.

It would definitely ruin it. That’s why I can tell you now that I don’t think I’m [en la película]. If so, he hasn’t told me, maybe he thinks I’d screw it up. ”Affleck pointed out.

However, he did not completely rule out that possibility since, although he was really involved in the film, he could have worked with him for six months without being told.

It is possible, it may be very cautious. As far as I know she didn’t want to wear that pointy-eared mask, but I don’t think it’s in The Flash. But I didn’t even see Michael Keaton, “he said.

One of the questions the actor was asked during the show was if they would also appear in The Flash Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire, thus alluding to the multiverse unleashed by Marvel in Spider-Man: No Way Home. A joke to which Affleck only responded with a smile and a look of complicity with the public.

In The Flash, Ezra Miller to play Barry Allen again the sprinter who already played in the Justice League. The film will feature, in addition to the presence of Affleck and Keaton’s Batman, with Sasha Calle playing Supergirl, Michael Shanon as General Zod.