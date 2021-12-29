Ben Affleck relives on Instagram the happiest days with his ex-wife, Jennifer Garner

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner starred in one of Hollywood’s most envied marriages for 13 years, a time when they both boasted of being handsome, successful and having a large family.





Carlota Bisbe Mases

Although the couple divorced in 2018, Ben Affleck has stated on multiple occasions that what he regrets most in life is divorcing Jennifer Garner, the mother of his 3 children.

Jennifer Garner with one of her children @benaffleck / Instagram

Once again, the actor wanted to make public the admiration he feels for the mother of his children, through an emotional sequence of photos and videos of memories of Jennifer Garner.

The whole sequence was accompanied by a nice Mother’s Day message “Very happy to share these children with you. The luckiest parents in the world” and added “Thank you for all the good you do. Happy Mother’s Day. With love, his father, “Affleck wrote on his Instagram.

The emotional statement was accompanied by unpublished family photos, most of them from when they were still married and the children were very young, reliving the happiest moments together.

In one of them, the two appear with their 3 children, while the others Jennifer appears as the protagonist of all the photos, and with some of her children, and finally, a video where she appears alone recording herself.

Jennifer Garner with her daughter @benaffleck / Instagram

Looking at these photos, and such declarations of admiration, it is difficult to imagine the reason for the breakup, but it was Ben Affleck himself who confessed that the reason for the separation was his problems with alcohol.

Affleck opened up about his alcohol problems in an interview with The New York Times “What happened was that I started drinking more and more when my marriage was falling apart.” and added “And, of course, it created more marital problems” confessed the actor.

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Graydon Carter Own

Ben Affleck assured that Jennifer Garner was the person who was by his side and who took him to rehabilitation, he also confessed that he is a wonderful person and that he still loves her.

