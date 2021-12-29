Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez enjoy together again

Jennifer López, who just ended her relationship with former baseball player Alex Rodríguez, has been seen happy spending a few days in Nevada with fellow actor Ben Affleck, with whom she was engaged to marry in 2003.

On May 2, after the VAX Live concert in which the singer participated, filmed in Los Angeles, which the actor attended, López and Affleck went together to the Yellowstone Club ski resort in Montana (Nevada) where they stayed for a week , assures E! News.

“They were alone,” a source told the middle of the shows.

Also highlights E! News that López and Affleck, whom her fans referred to in the past as Bennifer, have been in communication over the years and recently met when the actress returned from filming in the Dominican Republic.

At that time the rumor of the end of his relationship with former player Alex Rodríguez was making headlines after four years of romance.

“Ben came up to her to see how she was doing and they had dinner together a couple of times in the last month. It is natural between them and the chemistry is unreal. They continued where they left off last time and now they are enjoying each other’s company ”, the source assured E! News.

The Daily Mail published the photos of them together while vacationing in Nevada and then arriving in Los Angeles on a private flight.

The meeting of the actors, who met when they were filming “Gigli” in 2003 and got engaged a year later, has been widely published in various media, after about a month ago the breakup between López and the former Los Angeles star made headlines about a month ago. Yankees.

López, 51, and Rodríguez assured at that time in a statement that they will continue to be friends and maintain their business together. After the breakup, they were seen together again at the place of their first date in Los Angeles because Rodríguez was looking to fix things with the singer.

However, on that date last April, Affleck was seen at Lopez’s home in that city and a source of E! News assured the outlet at the time that they were “just friends.”

In a recent interview for an issue of Allure magazine dedicated to Lopez, Affleck, 48, praised his ex for working hard to achieve his goals.

The end of the relationship for López and Affleck, who had been engaged to be married, was confirmed in January 2004.