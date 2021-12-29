Being the Ricardos | Nicole Kidman opens up after replacing Cate Blanchett Who was Lucille Ball?

The Australian actress touched on what it was like to replace her compatriot in the new biopic based on the life of comedian Lucille Ball.

Nicole Kidman plays the legendary actress, Lucy ball in the Amazon Studios drama “Being the Ricardos”, which chronicles the actress’s turbulent personal and professional relationship with her husband, Cuban actor Desi Arnaz (played in the film by Javier Bardem) during the course of a week of filming on the hit comedy set, I Love Lucy.

The Australian actress landed the role after Cate Blanchett, who was in initial talks to play Ball, decided to step aside due to scheduling issues.

Kidman, in conversation with The New York Times, referred to the fact of replacing his compatriot in the film. “I feel like there is a sacred pact between all of us: whoever gets something, that’s where it should land”, expressed the actress.

Who also referred to the change in the leading actress was Lucie Arnaz, the daughter of Lucille and Dezi, who told the Times that she felt “devastated” after Blanchett left the project. “It just took too long and we lost her. She was devastated.”

Arnaz revealed that the casting process had become very difficult before finding Kidman. “None of them made me happy. It was always like, who’s the flavor of the month? Who’s got the hottest movie of the minute?”

The film is available on Amazon Prime and tells the story of the powerful Hollywood couple as they go through a difficult time in their relationship that also puts their careers at risk.

Check out the trailer below.