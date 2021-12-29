‘Avatar’, ‘Thor’, ‘Doctor Strange’, ‘Black Panther’ and more are the premieres of Disney-Marvel-Pixar for 2022, month by month | Cinema | Entertainment

Disney announced its most prominent premieres for the new year.

According to the information released to date, some productions do not have an official poster, trailer or synopsis, but Disney has gone ahead and presents its mega-productions for the new year.

KING’S MAN: THE ORIGIN

Release date: January 13

Director: Matthew Vaughn.

Synopsis: As a group of the worst tyrants and criminal geniuses come together to plan a war that will make millions disappear, one man must race against time to stop them. Discover the origins of the first independent intelligence agency in this new installment starring Ralph Fiennes, Harris Dickinson, Djimon Hounsou and Gemma Arterton.

THE ALLEY OF LOST SOULS

Release date: January 27

Director: Guillermo del Toro.

Synopsis: An ambitious street fair worker with a talent for manipulating people with a few well-chosen words, teams up with a psychiatrist who is even more dangerous than he is. With Bradley Cooper, Cate Blanchett, Toni Collette and Willem Dafoe

DEATH ON THE NILE

Release date: February 10

Director: Kenneth Branagh.

Synopsis: Belgian detective Hercule Poirot’s vacation aboard a glamorous steamboat in Egypt turns into a terrifying search for a murderer, while a perfect couple’s idyllic honeymoon is tragically interrupted. Based on the Agatha Christie novel “Death on the Nile”

Cast: Kenneth Branagh, Gal Gadot, Letitia Wright and Armie Hammer

NET

Release date: March 10

Synopsis: The new Disney and Pixar film is directed by Dome Shi, who won an Oscar in 2018 for the short film Bao. Young actress Rosalie Chiang lends her voice in the English version to Mei Lee, a 13-year-old who suddenly turns into a giant red panda every time she gets too excited (which happens, practically, always). Sandra Oh, director of Killing Eve, is the English voice of Ming, the overprotective, and somewhat bossy mother of Mei Lee. She is never far from her daughter, an unfortunate reality for the teenager.

DOCTOR STRANGE IN THE MULTIVERSO OF MADNESS

Release date: May 5

Director: Sam Raimi.

Synopsis: An exciting journey through the multiverse with Doctor Strange, his friend Wong and Wanda Maximoff, also known as Scarlet Witch. With Benedict Cumberbatch, Benedict Wong, Rachel McAdams and Elizabeth Olsen.

BOB’S BURGER

Release date: May 26

Direction: Loren Bouchard and Bernard Derriman

Synopsis: It is the film based on the television series Bob’s Burger about this peculiar family made up of a couple who own a restaurant, Bob and Linda, and their three unconventional children, Tina, Gene and Louise. The film will follow the adventures of these curious characters, but this time it will be through a musical.

LIGHTYEAR

Release date June 16

Director: Angus MacLane

Synopsis: The sci-fi action adventure features the origin story of Buzz Lightyear – the hero who inspired the toy, featuring the legendary Space Guardian who would win generations of fans through Toy story.

English voices: Chris Evans and Taika Waititi

THOR: LOVE AND THUNDER

Release date: July 7

Director: Taika Waititi

The sequel to Thor: Ragnarock, and the fourth film in the Thor saga.

Cast: Chris Hemsworth, Natalie Portman, Christian Bale and Chris Pratt

BLACK PANTHER: WAKANDA FOREVER

Release date: November 10

Director: Ryan Coogler

Synopsis: After the events that occurred in Avengers: Endgame, T’Challa / Black Panther returns to a Wakanda that has changed after the battle against Thanos’s army in Avengers: Infinity War.

Cast: Lupita Nyong’o, Danai Gurira, Martin Freeman and Letitia Wright

STRANGE WORLD

Release date: November 24

Director: Don Hall

Synopsis: It is an original action-adventure journey that delves into an unexplored and treacherous land where fantastic creatures await the legendary Clades, a family of explorers whose differences threaten to spoil their last mission, which is by far the most critical. According to director Don Hall, the film is a nod to magazines pulp, the popular fictions of the first half of the 20th century that were printed on cheap paper.

AVATAR

Release date: December 15

Director: James Cameron.

Cast: Sam Worthington, Zoe Saldaña, Sigourney Weaver, Michelle Rodríguez and Kate Winslet.