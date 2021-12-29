Arnold Schwarzenegger and Maria Shriver divorce after 10 years of negotiations

After more than 10 years of negotiations, Arnold Schwarzenegger and Maria Shriver they are officially single. What was undoubtedly one of the most controversial divorces in Hollywood of the past decade has come to an end after a Los Angeles Superior Court judge handed down a ruling on Tuesday, as published by ‘TMZ’.

The actor and the American journalist separated in 2011, the year that they were married for 25 years, because it came to light that Arnold had had a child with one of the family’s domestic workers. Although the scandal was monumental, among other things due to the great resemblance of Joseph Baena (24 years) with his father, the divorce did not seem to come since they announced that they were no longer a tandem. Both have maintained romantic relationships with other people and have maintained a cordial attitude between them for the well-being of their children.

Arnold Schwarzenegger and Maria Shriver, in California (2003). (EFE / Specker)

According to the American news portal, there are two reasons that have prolonged this divorce between celebs so long. Specifically, they point to a “lack of motivation” and a “very complicated agreement for the distribution of goods. “The good relationship they maintain and the fact that the marriage did not sign a prenuptial agreement Before giving the ‘yes, I do’ they considerably lengthened the negotiations.

The sources consulted by ‘TMZ’ go a little further and communicate to the media that the estimated patrimony of $ 400 million of the family was divided in half. But, once the economic factor has been covered, how did the events that led to the former governor of California (from 2003 to 2011) and the journalist end their relationship?

Arnold Schwarzenegger and his son Joseph Baena. (Instagram / @ projoe2)

In his memoirs entitled ‘Total life: my incredible story’, a year after announcing that he was separating from his wife, the ‘Terminator’ star told in great detail how was the moment in which confessed to having been unfaithful and have an extramarital child. A day after his term as governor ended, he and Maria attended a couples therapy session where he admitted to cheating on Mildred Baena, conceiving a child with her, and keep it hidden for 15 years.

“As soon as we sat down, the therapist told me ‘Maria wanted to come here today to ask you if you have had a child with the maid Mildred. ‘ I said yes, “he explains. In addition, he admits that it is a suspicion that his wife had already transferred him on several occasions due to the resemblance of the little boy as he grew older, but that he always denied. Finally, 4 months after this confession, the couple released a statement announcing their breakup.

Arnold Schwarzenegger and Maria Shriver, at Nancy Reagan’s funeral in 2016. (Reuters / Nicholson)

Arnold and Maria’s divorce is the final step of a separation that both had already more than overcome, as they have been photographed on several occasions in recent years together with the 4 children they had and Joseph. Specifically, Schwarzenegger is the father of Katherine (32 years old and married to Chris Pratt), Christina (30), Patrick (28), Christopher and Joseph (both 24 years old).

As a fun fact, in addition to looking like a copy of his father when he was young, Joseph also follows in his father’s footsteps in the world of acting and bodybuilding. In his Instagram profile he accumulates 350,000 followers, They keep up with her TV appearances, acting movies, travel, friends, family, and workout routines where she shows off her toned body.