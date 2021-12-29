Ariana Grande debuts one of Versace’s most electric ‘looks’

Related news

Ariana Grande (27 years old) is on the direct path that leads without return to the Olympus of the goddesses of music. Three weeks ago, and after secretly saying ‘yes, I do’ with his partner Dalton gomez (25), the Italian-American artist from Boca Raton took the stage of the iHeartRadio Music Awards 2021 with The Weeknd (31) to sing his already mythical Save your tears making it viral by delighting everyone with its whistle.

With a wedding ring and a renewed image, much more mature in every way, Ariana Grande also begins to become an icon of style. Hand in hand with music, as is often the case since the world is world, there is also the fashion sector. Great designers create synergies with global artists to show off their designs in their videos, concerts and performances across the globe.

And even though Ariana Grande does not have a large historical archive of Versace pieces in his dressing room, for an interview with his great friend, the British presenter James corden (42), the creator of No tears left to cry has released one of the looks most impressive of the Italian firm.

A outfit which belongs to the collection Fall Winter 2021 of the house directed by Donatella versace (66) and that he has jumped from the catwalk directly to the body of Ariana Grandewell still it is not for sale to the general public. It was on March 5 that the Versace show took place in the context of Milano Fashion Week and Donatella’s team surprised with earth colors, reds, violets and the lemon yellow that she has now worn. Ariana Grande.

Dress, in a canary tone, is short to thigh height and has a silhouette known as a skater pattern. In addition, it wears sleeves puffy and a large shoulder belt that further emphasizes the artist’s slender body – not only because of the strap itself, but because of the volume of the puffed sleeves. Ariana, in addition, to finish completing the look 36 by Versace also wore the same yellow socks as the model in the show and the same platforms.

‘Look’ 36 from the latest Versace show.

Versace

The collection Fall Winter 2021 included some of the classic codes of VersaceAmong those elements were, how could it be otherwise, chainmail mini dresses, electric tones, and of course lots of gold clothing. In addition to the stamping of La Greca featuring the Greek key with the Versace logo in various combinations.

“Enter La Greca: the collection is presented in a vertical maze. Broadcast digitally, the program welcomes a new way of communicating collections “, read from the Versace website just moments before broadcasting the fashion show.

“Despite living in a digital age of immediacy, taking time is crucial to forming a genuine connection. This is what the present and the future are like for me,” said Donatella Versace regarding this latest collection, where, by the way, the stars They were the hadid sisters: Beautiful (24) and Gigi (26). The latter returned to the catwalks after having been the mother of her first daughter, the little Khai, fruit of his relationship with the singer Zayn Malik (28).

[Más información: Ariana Grande se casa en secreto con el agente inmobiliario de lujo Dalton Gomez]

Follow the topics that interest you