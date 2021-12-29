Apple launches two exclusive devices for the lunar new year in Asia

Apple has launched two limited edition products to celebrate the Lunar New Year in Asia.

Apple had one last surprise before the end of the year and to celebrate the Eastern New Year has launched two exclusive devices of this celebration.

Those of Cupertino have not been calm only with showing their 3 new announcements made with the iPhone 13 Pro and have offered a promotion to the Asian market that they will hardly miss.

Apple Celebrates the New Year in the East

On the occasion of the celebration of Lunar new year, Apple is giving a gift card worth up to 24,000 yen and can be received by making any of the following transactions:

3,000 yen for AirPods (2nd generation), AirPods (3rd generation), Beats Flex, Beats Studio Buds, Apple Pencil (2nd generation), AirTag (4-pack) and other select accessories

6,000 yen for iPhone 12, iPhone 12 mini, or iPhone SE (plus a limited edition AirTag for the first 20,000 customers who order)

6,000 yen for Apple Watch Series 3, Apple Watch SE, AirPods Pro, Apple TV 4K, Apple TV HD, Beats Studio3 Wireless, Beats Solo3 Wireless, Powerbeats Pro, and Magic Keyboard for iPad Pro

12,000 yen for iPad Pro, MacBook Air, 13-inch MacBook Pro, and Mac mini

24,000 yen for 27-inch iMac

But in addition to this, the company has launched two exclusive products for this celebration. The first one is a Limited Edition AirTag with an exact and meaningful custom engraving with the emoji of the year of the tiger.

The second of these are about Beats Studio Buds with a unique design based on this celebration. These new headphones are featured in red with gold and will cost the same as regular Beats Studio Buds.

These promotions will be available between January 1,2 and 3 and although they are intended for the eastern market, Beats Studio Buds can be purchased through Amazon.

There is no doubt that these new devices will be positioned within the taste of users, even collectors will be waiting to get them. In addition, the promotions continue, because today the iPhone is with a great discount.

