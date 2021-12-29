Anya Taylor-Joy and Norman Reedus, Suggestions for the MCU

Millennium Digital

Rumors surrounding Marvel always come and go, but sometimes they end up being reality. This time, began to talk on social networks about the possible appearances of Anya Taylor-Joy as Black Cat and Norman Reedus as Ghost Rider in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, what fans consider to be good choices.

Will Anya Taylor-Joy be Black Cat?

According to social networks, Anya Taylor-Joy would make an excellent Cat Woman as part of the Sony Pictures Marvel Universe, since it is a character generally related to Spiderman, and whose universe is already beginning to grow with franchises such as Venom and soon with Morbius, which they expect to meet in future installments.

Thus, Anya Taylor-Joy seems like an option for fans of the franchise to play Felicia hardy. Previously, Felicity Jones was in charge of playing the character, specifically as part of The Amazing Spiderman 2, starring Andrew Garfield, and after the spiderverse, it would not sound unreasonable for her to do so again.

Will Norman Reedus be Ghost Rider?

Another character that appeared in the orbit of social networks was Norman Reedus, better known as Daryl Dixon in the famous series The Walking Dead, to play Ghost Rider. Of course, it was an option that he loved on social networks and that would be great news for fans if it were to come to fruition.

However, there is also talk of a possible return by Nicolas Cage as the performer of Ghost Rider, after incarnating Johnny blaze on two previous occasions.

