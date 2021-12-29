Anne Hathaway returns in SOLOS, the new Amazon Prime Video series

It is difficult for a project in which you participate Anne Hathaway disappoint. Her return to the series will be marked by one that brings a guarantee of quality, not only because her name is listed within the cast, but also by the rest of the actresses and actors that accompany her. Yes Helen Mirren or Morgan Freeman They don’t tell you anything, so we don’t know what else will surprise you.

That’s how it is, Anne Hathaway’s career a new anticipated success has been scored with Alone, A production of Amazon Prime Day. This is nothing like Modern Love, rather, hopeless romantics will have to wait a bit while those looking for a philosophical journey (to somehow summarize its premise) will be very satisfied. Know all the details.

What is SOLOS about?

SOLOS is the new Amazon Prime Video series. Amazon Studios

SOLOS is an anthology of seven stories that explore ‘what it means to be human’, as the streaming platform explains in its synopsis, ‘the series encompasses our present and future and illuminates that even in our most isolated moments, we are all connected through the human experience’.

In addition, this story will include ‘AI bots, solo trips to the farthest reaches of the universe, smart home machinations, a mysterious waiting room, fertility treatments in the near future and illegal’. Yes, the argument alone says everything and nothing. Judging from the revealed images, this is a futuristic experience, probably with the occasional jump in time and with a message in the style of Black Mirror, in those chapters where the story left us thinking for several hours.

Who stars in SOLOS?

SOLOS has an exceptional cast. Amazon Studios

In addition to Anne Hathaway, the series features a cast exceptional, real Hollywood blood. Helen Mirren, Morgan Freeman, Constance Wu, Anthony Mackie, Uzo Aduba, Nicole Beharie and Dan Stevens are the cast members of this new series.

What character does Anne Hathaway play in SOLOS?

Anne Hathaway plays Leah in SOLOS. Amazon Studios

In SOLOS, the American actress will play the character of Leah, a talented scientist who discovers time travel and with it, the moral dilemmas that come from jumping into the future.

When does SOLOS release?

You won’t have to wait too long to enjoy this series. Its premiere on said platform will be the next May 21.