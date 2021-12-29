Anne Hathaway cuts her bangs

Anne Hathaway has always boasted of mane and has been envied by all. But the best thing is that he has never been afraid to change his style. We have seen her with long hair, with a pixie cut, bob, straight, with waves … The game with her hair has no end, something that could have been the cause that the actress was not afraid to wear fringe, also in many versions, not only straight, as we saw in The Devil Wears Prada. In fact, he has now bet on who will be the fringe king of the spring.

That of The Miserables I already anticipated his look change when we saw her show off fringe for the promotion of his new movie, Locked Down, but now he has made it clear how the fringe this season. It has been through his Instagram account, where he has published an image in the sun, which has enhanced the spring hair style much more.

The side bangs he’s back. And he has done it by joining the curtain bangs disheveled that we have seen so much in the corridors of Instagram in recent months. It is certainly a transformation of this fringe although it still maintains that French chic that characterizes the fringe that became a symbol of Brigitte Bardot.

The sideways curtain bangs It is also built paraded like its brother, but this time it is only paraded towards one side and not towards the center, that is, towards the opposite side to the one marked by the line that will be drawn to section the hair.

For its part, Anne Hathaway complete her look by adding one more change. If this somewhat blunt bangs were already being built for a few weeks, now the star has gone one step further by changing her hair tone, adapting it to the summer with blonde highlights and softening its chestnut, tones that are enhanced by the sun.

