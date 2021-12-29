Angelique Boyer shared on social networks an exercise to stay healthy and look great | Famous
It is no secret to anyone that the actress Angelique boyer have a great figure, as it has been shown to maintain a healthy lifestyle, dieting combined with a routine in the gym is the result of a toned silhouette.
In addition to exercising and enjoying extreme sports that she does with her boyfriend, Sebastian Rulli, Angelique has finally shared one of her secrets to have a steel abdomen and burn fat, and thus achieve a tiny waist: it’s about cycling.
Through a photograph that he shared on social networks the result could be noticed in their routinesIn the postcard, she wore leggings and sports top with which she exposed her abs and waist, as well as toned arms.
“Ready to close the year in the best way, enjoy a break with my loved ones, disconnect to connect being close to people who encourage you to do different things, live 100 every day enjoying nature.”
The couple celebrated Christmas with friends, in one of the videos shared on Angelique’s account in their Instagram stories, the couple was appreciated having dinner at ease with several colleagues and friends, among them the soccer player Javier ‘Chicharito’ Hernández, who proved to have a great connection with the actors.
Angelique and Sebastián close one more year as boyfriends, showing that they are happy, this 2021 they were one of the favorite soap opera couples among the public, the good relationship they have was reflected in the melodrama Vencer el Past, where for the fourth time they were a couple on screen.