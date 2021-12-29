Angelina Jolie puts an end to the constant questions about Shiloh Pitt’s sexual identity

Angelina Jolie is sick of Shiloh Pitt being pigeonholed into a stereotype

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt supported the wishes of their biological daughter, Shiloh Pitt, to undergo a hormonal process to change gender. Since she was very little, the 15-year-old dreamed of being like her siblings, so she even asked to change her name to “Peter” or “John.”

However, Shiloh captured the spotlight when a couple of months ago she appeared on the red carpet of the promotional tour of Eternals with a dress, makeup and earrings. Multiple media and fans began to question Shiloh’s sexual orientation and some netizens even pointed to Angelina Jolie as the “culprit” that her daughter is so “confused.”

It may interest you: Shiloh Pitt reconfirms her change of style wearing an elegant Dior dress in London

However, the protagonist of Maleficent has never wanted to label her daughter’s style, noting that “Shiloh has the Montenegrin style. This is how people dress there. He likes tracksuits, he likes suits. “

Angelina Jolie puts a stop to the constant questions about Shiloh’s sexual identity

According to sources close to her, Brad revealed the following about Shiloh’s hormonal process: “The treatment seeks to put a brake on the female sexualization of her physique and orient her towards a male gender identity. It is what he wants at the moment ”.

It may interest you: The transformation of Shiloh Jolie Pitt through time

However, she is tired of her daughter being pigeonholed into labels and stereotypes and being questioned all the time about her sexual identity.

“Why do they have to pigeonhole everything?” Was his reply. It is Angelina herself who is paying for the treatment, which is being carried out at the Younique Surgery Center in Santa Monica, California.

Subscribe to Tú Magazine: https://www.tususcripcion.com/product/n-tu/

Follow us on Instagram: @revistatumexico