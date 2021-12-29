Android 12 and One UI 4.0 is official

To everyone’s surprise Samsung has just released one of the least anticipated updates of late 2021. The Samsung Galaxy S10 they already have Android 12 and One UI 4.0 officially and in stable version. And no, it’s not an April Fools’ joke, the company has been in a hurry with several of its best-selling models in recent years. Today the Galaxy S10 they still have a place in many hands around the world and Android 12 will give them a little more life.

It is not a beta version, nor a test version: Android 12 is now official for all models of Samsung Galaxy S10. The company has just launched the OTA in some markets and it is a matter of time before it reaches the whole world. These are the models that can now be updated:

Samsung Galaxy S10

Samsung Galaxy S10e

Samsung Galaxy S10 +

Samsung Galaxy S10 5G

All these devices already have the stable update with firmware version G97xFXXUEGULB. This update includes the new Android 12 operating system and also the new One UI 4.0 customization layer.

In this way the Galaxy S10 they stay fully up-to-date much earlier than expected. According to the strategy of other years, we expected to see this update last January and February 2022.

Users of Samsung mobiles You can be very happy, as the updates are coming ahead of schedule and without too much trouble. If you have a Galaxy S10 our recommendation is that you make a backup, as the OTA could arrive at any moment.

