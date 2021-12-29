Andrew Garfield has a new partner

In this 2021 Andrew Garfield became one of the most wanted actors of the year. It is that, the actor has been submerged in different rumors and, in addition, he starred in one of the most important Netflix movies of this year. Is about Tick, Tick, boom, a musical in which he played Jonathan Larson and in which he not only dazzled with his performance, but also with his musical moments.

However, in addition to succeeding on Netflix, Andrew Garfield was also embroiled in rumors of a return to Marvel. According to what transpired, more than once, the actor would have signed a contract to make a cameo in Spider-Man: No Way Home alongside Tom Holland and Tobey Maguire. But, beyond the professional, he was also haunted by some gossip about his personal life.

In 2015 the portal Vanity fair announced that Andrew Garfield ended one of his best known and acclaimed relationships by the public. According to the magazine, the actor and Emma Stone had ended their relationship after four years of love for differences. Of course, the break was on good terms and, in fact, to this day they are still great friends and confidants although they were not seen together again.

In fact, since then Garfield had not been known partners again. It should be noted that, since he became known, he is one of the artists with the lowest profile in Hollywood. For this reason, knowing about his private life is something that occurs only if he wants it and, now, an important fact has resurfaced. Well, being one of the most wanted celebrities of 2021 he could not escape the paparazzi and was caught with his new partner.

Yes! Emma Stone is no more. Andrew Garfield has a new love and her name is Christine Gabel. The young woman and the producer are eleven years apart, since he is 38 and she is 27, but they are closer together than ever. In fact, just a few days ago, both were captured in New York during a walk and the medical student and model became one of the most envied women of the moment.

However, this relationship is not new. This is because the first photos of them together consist of 2019, that is, their relationship has been in force for two years or, at least, that is what is known. In any case, it is likely that the actor continues to maintain his courtship off the cameras, as it is something typical of him since all his life he establishes it in a low profile.