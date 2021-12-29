André Silva after participating in Leonardo DiCaprio’s film: “An absolute happiness”

In the last days, André Silva became a trend in social networks after participating in the film of Leonado DiCaprio, ‘Don’t Look Up’, found on Netflix. Given this, the actor was encouraged to provide details about his participation.

During an interview for El Popular, André Silva He maintained that at first he did not have details about the film of the American actor who is top of Netflix, but that he felt “absolute happiness.”

“At first they did not give me many details of what it was about, but then when things closed, they only gave me the details and I felt absolute happiness“, said the national actor.

Official Trailer of Don’t Look Up. Video: Netflix

In addition, he said that a few years ago Tondero has been working with Netflix and it fit the profile they were looking for for the tape “Don’t look up“.

“Tondero has been working with Netflix for many years, so Netflix presents a profile that they are looking for, they introduce me and finally they approve“he added during the interview.

