And the comedy and musical nominees for the 2022 Golden Globes are …

The Golden Globes they bring together almost all of Hollywood around one of the awards that bring together the most important things in TV and cinema. This 2022 version 79 of the ceremony will be held with great nominees and productions that are giving something to talk about. We already did the first part of the note, where we reviewed the film and TV nominees in drama, now we will discover who are selected in comedy and / or musical.

Movie theater

In the section of best films, of the five nominees there are especially two of which we are talking a lot, both from Netflix. Don’t look up, with a spectacular cast, they fight hand to hand with Tick, Tick … BOOM! to keep the scepter. Although they must also surpass Spielberg’s film, West side story, as well as Cyrano and Licorice Pizza, which complete the list.

Leonardo DiCaprio, Andrew Garfield and Peter Dinklage They are the great nominees for best actor, while in actresses there are also some Oscar winners such as Emma Stone and Jennifer Lawrence, being the two great cards to stay with this new award, although the latter has more advantage, having a film praised by critics and having 3 nominations in the most important categories.

Another relevant section is animated films, in which Disney once again takes its chest out and ranks three of its hits on the list of the best. Raya and the Last Dragon, Encanto and Luca They lead the preferences to win the award, but they must defeat My Sunny Maad with Flee, which has won almost every award it has been nominated for.

TV

Television also has its place in these great awards. This year the winning production company, by far, is Hulu which has three nominated productions. The Great, Only Murders in the Building and Reservation Dogs. The list is completed Hacks, from HBO Max, and the lauded Ted lassoby AppleTV.

Jason Sudeikis is nominated again for his role as Ted Lasso, in the series that bears the same name. Another nominee is Anthony Anderson, who is listed for the third time for his role in Black-ish. Steve Martin, renowned gringo comedian, is on the list for best comedy / musical actors.

Tracee Ellis Ross, who won the Golden Globe for her role in Black-ish, she is nominated again with the same character. Award that will have to be won by great actresses such as Hanna Einbinder and Jean Smart of Hacks (HBO Max), although Elle fanning (The Great) with Isaa Rea (Insecure) are emerging as the possible winners of the statuette.

Ceremony

The award ceremony will take place on January 9 at the Beverly Hills hotel in Los Angeles. As in all opportunities, the awards are organized by the Hollywood Foreign Press, which continues the controversy over the lack of diversity among its judges who decide the winners. For this 2022 a boycott of the assistants was planned, something that has not yet been confirmed and we will see how it will end.

The ceremony will be broadcast, as always, by the TNT network in its two signals: TNT films with comments in Spanish, while TNT Series with the original language.

