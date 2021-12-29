Ana de Armas surpasses Ben Affleck with new romance

Actress Ana de Armas has already started a new romance with Paul Boukadakis, vice president of the dating app Tinder, according to Page Six sources.

The protagonist of “Entre Navajas” and “Secretos” was dating actor Ben Affleck after meeting him on the set of the thriller “Deep Water” from the beginning of last year until January of this year; De Armas and Boukadakis are said to have met shortly after the breakup and have been together for several months now.

“Paul and Ana were introduced through their mutual friends. He is based in Austin, but splits his time between Texas and Santa Monica. He spent a lot of time with Ana before she left the United States to shoot her new movie, “said an insider.

The source added that things have gone well between the new couple, and that he has already introduced the famous to several members of his family. After being the co-founder and CEO of the company Wheel, which was acquired by Tinder in 2017 to add video collaborations, Boukadakis became the firm’s vice president of special initiatives, and has worked to create original content for the site.

De Armas has been filming his new Netflix feature, “The Gray Man,” since May; The project, based on the novel of the same name published in 2009, stars the actors Chris Evans, Ryan Gosling and Regé-Jean Page.

After parting ways with the “El Internado” star, Affleck rekindled his old romance with singer Jennifer Lopez, who just this week was seen kissing in public during a romantic date in Malibu.