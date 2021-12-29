Amazon reveals its best-selling games of 2021: Of the top 20, 19 titles are from Nintendo Switch – Nintenderos

Today a new and interesting list related to Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury. In it, we can know an interesting detail of the Nintendo Switch version of this title.

At the top, we can see that this game has been placed as the best-selling physical game of the year on Amazon. It is a list of the 20 best-selling physical games in the popular store (Amazon.com) this year, where most of them are either exclusive to Nintendo Switch or released on this console. In fact, all but the last (NBA 2K22 for PlayStation 4) They are from the hybrid platform.

You have it below:

1. Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury

2. Just Dance 2022 (Nintendo Switch)

3. Animal Crossing: New Horizons

4. Shiny Diamond Pokémon

5. The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD

6. Mario Party Superstars

7. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe

8. Super Smash Bros. Ultimate

9. The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild

10. Metroid Dread

11. Shimmering Pearl Pokémon

12. Super Mario Odyssey

13. New Pokémon Snap

14. Minecraft (Nintendo Switch)

15. Just Dance 2021 (Nintendo Switch)

16. Luigi’s Mansion 3

17. Super Mario Party

18. Carnival Games (Nintendo Switch)

19. Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe

20. NBA 2K22 (PS4)

