Amazon Prime ranking in the United States: Top 10 of the most viewed movies of today Tuesday, December 28

U.S.

one. Being the Ricardos

Film about television pioneer Lucille Ball (1911-1989). The story takes place during a specific week of the production of the series ‘I Love Lucy’ when Lucy and her husband Desi Arnaz face a crisis that could end their careers and also their marriage.

two. Proposition

Margaret (Sandra Bullock) is a powerful and strict and highly successful editor from New York who, due to a visa problem, suddenly faces deportation to her native Canada. To avoid this and keep her visa in the United States, the astute executive declares that she is engaged to her young assistant Andrew (Ryan Reynolds), whom she has tortured for years. Andrew agrees to participate in the charade, but with some conditions. The “couple” then went to Alaska to meet his peculiar family and the city executive, used to having everything under control, finds herself immersed in surreal situations that escape any known logic. With wedding plans on the way and an immigration agent in their wake, Margaret and Andrew vow to stick with the planned plan despite the consequences.

3. Joe bell

The true story of a small-town working-class father who embarks on a solo walk across America to make a crusade against bullying after his son is tormented in high school for being gay.

Four. Daughter of the wolf

A woman returns home after traveling through the Middle East to discover that her father has passed away. In addition to the tragedy that this entails, she begins to have problems with her 13-year-old son, who constantly challenges her authority. When it is revealed that his father has left behind a large inheritance, his son is kidnapped by a local group of gangsters whose leader is a man named “Father.”

5. Christmas is canceled

Emma’s father and her high school friend start dating, so she embarks on a mission to break up the happy couple.

6. The meeting

Riz Ahmed plays Malik Khan, an ex-marine who, after several trips to war zones, returns home to learn a sinister secret: an alien species of insects is taking over the bodies of normal-looking people.

7. The water carrier

A 31-year-old boy, Bobby Boucher, is continually tormented by the players of the varsity team for which he works as a water carrier, due to his strange nature (caused by his mother’s overprotection) and to the indifference of the coach. When a new coach arrives at the team, he convinces him to play as a defense and unleash all the contained rage that he carries inside.

8. Tomorrow’s war

One day the world comes to a standstill when a group of time travelers is transported from the year 2051 to deliver an urgent message: Humanity is losing the world war against a deadly alien species. The only hope for survival is that the soldiers and citizens of the present are transported to the future and join the fight. Among those recruited is high school teacher and family man Dan Forester (Chris Pratt) who, determined to save the world for his daughter, joins a brilliant scientist (Yvonne Strahovski) and her father (JK Simmons) in a desperate search. for rewriting the fate of the planet.

9. Mistletoe Mixup

A workaholic with no time for romance or vacations, she ends up meeting two potential suitors on the same day, but unbeknownst to her, they turn out to be siblings.

10. Christmas and other holidays to avoid

Boyd Mitchler and his family have to spend Christmas with their distant relatives misfits. Realizing that he left all the gifts for his son at home, he goes out with his father to look for them in an attempt to make a perfect 8-hour trip before sunrise.

