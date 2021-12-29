all the keys that will help you gain muscle mass training in your living room

The necessary stimulus for the miracle of hypertrophy to take place in our body requires intensity, understanding intensity as effort or to be more precise, as proximity to muscle failure.

This can be a problem for those who train at home since many times the material available for training falls short or our body weight is simply not enough to cause us a stimulus of sufficient magnitude to make the muscle grow.

In this article we explain what you have to take into account to be able to train at home with sufficient guarantees to hypertrophy your muscles.

The problems we encounter when we train at home





When our goal is hypertrophy, in general terms we must train through series of between 6 and 20 repetitions. When we train in the gym there is no problem since we have enough weight to move within that range with a sufficient intensity of effort. In other words, We are not conditioned by the available weight we have to perform each exercise.

At home, if we do not have a small home gym, we can find ourselves with this problem since our body weight, some bands or small dumbbells probably do not suppose too much weight to move between 6 and 20 repetitions with the appropriate intensity of effort . And it is not only about doing certain repetitions within this range, but to do them in such a way that at the end of the series we have stayed close to muscle failure.

In these circumstances we have two options: buy little by little material that allows us to have more weight or resistance available for the exercises, or be skillful in selecting the exercises so that even with the given circumstances we can increase the effort that we print in each exercise.

Finally, what does it say that we train at home or not, if we want to gain muscle mass, our diet must be hypercaloric, that is, eat more calories than we expend.

What exercises should we choose when we train at home?

Quadriceps and hamstrings

The lower body is possibly the section of the body that suffers the most when we train at home since it is made up of muscle groups that allow you to lift a lot of weight.

The alternative we have to train the lower body at home is to use unilateral exercises that do not require as much weight to achieve a high degree of effort or exercises that biomechanically offer a huge moment arm.

In the first case we have lunges, Bulgarian squats or even pistol squats. In the second case we have the Sissy squat.

For hamstrings we have to take into account that they must be worked in two ways: by exercises involving a knee bend such as the femoral curl, in this case sliding, and through exercises involving a hip extension, like the Romanian deadlift.

The Romanian deadlift in normal conditions allows us to use a lot of weight so we can choose to make it more difficult by placing an elastic band on the hip. Added to this we can also increase one more level of difficulty by performing a Romanian deadlift with a split position, that is, one leg in front and one behind. This is known as a split stance Romanian deadlift.

Back and biceps

Regarding the back muscles such as the back, we do not have it as difficult as with the lower body since with an elastic band with a minimum of resistance we can achieve good rows and pulls.

Another alternative that almost everyone can do at home is use a table to do inverted rowing by placing our body under it.

As for this exercise we have three levels of difficulty. From easier to more difficult the progression would go like this:

Knees bent. Knees extended, supporting the heel on the ground. Knees extended by supporting the heel on a raised surface such as a chair or stool.

Pectoral and triceps

Lastly, the pectoral and triceps can be greatly stimulated only with variations of push-ups. Depending on the variant, we can direct the stimulus more towards our triceps, as with the diamond push-ups, or towards our anterior delts, as with the pike push-ups or pike push-ups.

There is also the possibility of using elastic bands anchored at the height of our chest to perform the exercise of pulley crossings, but with rubber bands. Here The only thing you have to bear in mind is that the rubbers offer you adequate resistance.

