All the Keanu Reeves memes that have gone viral

Keanu Reeves is back on the big screen thanks to ‘The Matrix Resurrections’, a film that, immediately, was placed in the top three of the most popular films at the box office in Mexico, have you seen it?

Keanu reeves He does not need a cover letter, for years he has been one of the most popular and beloved actors by all kinds of moviegoers, thanks to films like John wick, Constantine or Maximum speed. And to close the year with a flourish, Keanu is back on the big screen in Matrix Resurrections, which makes us jump with excitement and, incidentally, update our library of memes about the Lebanese actor.

The only thing you will have to worry about is finding the most quiet and comfortable place in your home or office, getting your favorite snacks and preparing to be the king of memes about Keanu reeves. Now, we will start with a common feeling, at least among his millions of followers, who are stunned by every breath of the Hollywood superstar.

And of course, a meme related to the pandemic could not be missing, even updated to the Omicron variant of covid-19, which we continue to dodge in mere style slow motion, just like Neo got rid of all the shots, in the first installment of the Matrix. An iconic moment.

Keanu’s fame has led him to be one of the strongest candidates, by the fandom, to join a film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. With this in mind, Can you imagine what would have happened if Thanos (Josh brolin), with its click, would it have dusted John Wick’s dog? Not good for the mad titan, we are sure of that.

Let’s be honest, Have you been weeks, even months and your dating still does not take the next step? Then this meme is for you! Which gives an example of the feat of Keanu Reeves with his co-star, Carrie-Anne Moss, by doing much of his extreme scenes, like throwing himself off a building over and over again, while the aforementioned still cannot be declared. Better think well if you want to continue that relationship.

Did you already see All in family? It is an eighties comedy directed by Ron Howard, which has among its main cast Steve Martin, Rick moranis, Joaquin phoenix and, of course, Keanu. Well, this movie gave rise to this meme related to the actor’s eternal youth; They even mention that he is a vampire, once we see this moment where he holds Joaquin in his arms and immediately becomes the Joker version of Arthur Fleck, where he looks extremely slim and… Keanu is just as young!

Now, if yours is anime and manga AvatarWhat would you say if you found out that Aang’s adult version is inspired by… Keanu Reeves? At least this fun illustration, which adds long hair, a beard, and mustache to the airbender, shows that there is a certain resemblance to the beloved actor and shows that Keanu … is everywhere!

We cannot leave out the famous sad Keanu meme. In itself, it is a true photograph in which the interpreter is seen sitting, completely alone, on a bench, while he seems to have an expression of sadness. And precisely, recently he explained, in the Late Night of Stephen Colbert, what was he thinking and why did he look that way. “I was just eating a sandwich. I was thinking, I had a lot of things in my head to think about. I was hungry.”

Ready! You already have in your hands new memes about Keanu reeves, so you can update your library dedicated to the famous actor. Do not forget that Matrix Resurrections It is already in cinemas in our country and has the participation of Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Jonathan Groff, Jessica Henwick, Neil Patrick Harris, Jada Pinkett Smith, Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Mexican actress Eréndira Ibarra.