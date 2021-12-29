Alison González, bombshell signing of América Femenil for Clausura 2022

The Coapa team launched their first bomb in the winter market announcing the Atlas player as their reinforcement.

The scorer Alison gonzalez, one of the most outstanding players of the Liga MX Women, leave the Atlas to become the reinforcement of Eagles of America, although he will not be able to debut as azulcrema for a few months.

Alison gonzalezAccording to the player herself, she suffered a knee injury in the tie against Monterrey, in the semifinals of Apertura 2021, which caused her to leave the game and be out for “a few months.”

“It will take a few months to see us on the court. I go with the best disposition and commitment to work physically and mentally for when the day arrives, to be prepared to face the new challenges in my career. Thank you all very much for your messages of support “, published on social networks, the former goalkeeper of the Atlas, on December 17.

Alison González becomes the bombshell signing of América Femenil for the Clausura 2022. Twitter: @AmericaFemenil

Alison gonzalez was highlighted by the FIFA, as one of the best players, and reached the Atlas, after a brief visit to Tigres. Their performance helped the red and black fight for the first places in the Liga MX Women.

“I came to the City of Fury with great enthusiasm to wear your colors and I promised to give the best of myself from day one,” he wrote Alison gonzalez, in his farewell letter to the Atlas.

“We lived unforgettable moments and we fulfilled many of my dreams, together. Today our paths take different directions, but your history, passion and these colors leave an indelible mark on my personal and professional life. Thank you, Atlas! ”, It is read in the social networks of Alison González.

The America, for his part, announced the arrival of the scorer, on his social networks, with a publication in which he welcomes her and adds “El Nido awaits you, let’s make history.”

Alison González is preparing to continue her career in the Águilas del América.