Alexis Cervantes. This is how they found the missing basketball player

Jocelyn estrada

Mexico City / 12.29.2021 09:01:00





After the disappearance of the basketball player was reported a week ago Alexis Cervantes and the taxi driver Marcos Sandoval, the Attorney General of Michoacán reported that both people were found alive.

“As a result of the inter-institutional operation headed by the Attorney General of Michoacán, The basketball player Alexis Cervantes and the taxi driver Marcos Sandoval Julián were found alive in the municipality of Venustiano Carranza.“, mentioned the prosecutor Adrián López in Twitter.

As a result of the inter-institutional operation headed by the @FiscaliaMich, were found alive, in the municipality of Venustiano Carranza, basketball player Alexis Cervantes and taxi driver Marcos Sandoval Julián. In a few moments we share more information. – Adrián López Solís (@Adrian_LopezS) December 29, 2021

What happened to Alexis Cervantes, the missing basketball player?

The athlete disappeared in the municipal seat of Los Reyes, where there is a significant presence of criminal cells, so he feared for his life.

The governor of Michoacán, Alfredo Ramírez Bedolla, admitted that Alexis Cervantes had been missing since Tuesday, December 21.

And it was also missing the driver of a taxi named Marcos Sandoval, who would transfer the basketball player from the municipality of Los Reyes to the city of Guadalajara.

However, they never reached their destination, so Family and friends initiated the complaint through social networks.

On Monday, Governor Ramírez revealed that the prosecutors of both Michoacán and Jalisco worked in coordination to locate the athlete and the driver of the taxi.

Meanwhile, the Michoacán Prosecutor’s Office acknowledged that it was only on December 26 that it began investigations to locate the disappeared.

In addition, the institution explained that it had information that the basketball player boarded a taxi near the bus station from the municipality of Los Reyes, to be transferred to Guadalajara.

And it was in that place that Alexis Cervantes was seen for the last time.

However, fortunately, on Wednesday morning it was reported that both the athlete and the taxi driver were found alive.

ZZM