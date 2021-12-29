Alexis Cervantes, Mexican basketball player, was found alive

Alexis Cervantes, Mexican basketball player from Liberators of Querétaro, was found alive after his disappearance was reported on December 21.

Adrián López Solís, prosecutor of Michoacan, confirmed on the morning of December 29 that Alexis Cervantes and the taxi driver Marcos Sandoval Julián were found alive in the municipality of Venustiano Carranza.

As a result of the inter-institutional operation headed by the @FiscaliaMich, were found alive, in the municipality of Venustiano Carranza, basketball player Alexis Cervantes and taxi driver Marcos Sandoval Julián. In a few moments we share more information. – Adrián López Solís (@Adrian_LopezS) December 29, 2021

The same Prosecutor’s office reported that the search, which was also carried out in municipalities bordering Jalisco, was a joint effort of the National Guard with the Michoacán Police.

Alexis was last seen on December 21 after he played a tournament in Tancítaro, Michoacan. After this, Cervantes had planned to travel to Guadalajara to reunite with his family and it was there when his whereabouts were no longer known.

YOU MAY ALSO BE INTERESTED: MESSI, IBAI, KUN AGÜERO, PIQUÉ, LUISITO COMUNICA AND MORE STARRED IN THE HISPANIC REWIND 2021