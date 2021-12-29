Alejandro Arribas returns to Mexican soccer but will not be in the ranks of Pumas UNAM

Luck is not accompanying Pumas in this pass market. Yes OK Andres Lillini stated at a press conference that he did not expect reinforcements for the next Closing 2022, the reality is that the hopes are still alive that a ‘new face’ will arrive at Ciudad Universitaria and give the fans a little enthusiasm.

Among those “possible” of which so much has been said was Alexander Arribas. The Spanish defender had in his favor the past that unites him with UNAM, a team where he played 47 games and scored two goals in addition to distributing an assist. Your settlement with the Real Oviedo, of Spain, it made think that it could return to Cantera.

However, the plans went awry again after the Juárez FC will announce the hiring of the defender this Tuesday, December 28. The border people used their official social networks to publicize the return of the Iberian to the MX League by express request of Ricardo Ferretti, coach of the Braves.

“With experience in European football and in Liga MX, Alejandro Arribas becomes the fifth reinforcement of FC Juárez for the Clausura 2022.”, can be read in the tweet that accompanies the photograph of the 32-year-old Spanish footballer.

This will be the seventh team in the career of Arribas, who has already passed through the ranks of the Rayo Vallecano, Osasuna, Sevilla, Deportivo La Coruña, Pumas UNAM and Real Oviedo. In his record, the defender hosts a Europa League, a title he won while defending the colors of the Sevillian team.