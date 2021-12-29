After the little success of the film with Keanu Reeves, Warner Bros would not have planned more films of the saga

In August 2019, Warner Bros confirmed that the fourth installment of “Matrix” (named “The Matrix Resurrections”) one of the most remembered science fiction sagas in history and who has Keanu reeves as the protagonist.

After the premiere of the first trailer of the mythical saga, it was confirmed that the film will again feature Keanu Reves and Carrie-Anne Moss in their traditional roles of Neo and Trinity. In addition to the protagonists, the cast is made up of Jada Smith and Lambert Wilson, who return to their roles within the saga, Priyanka Chopra, Neil Patrick Harris, Jonathan Groff, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, and Eréndira Ibarra.

Now, after its first opening weekend, the new production of Warner Bros seems not to have debuted on the right foot. And it was known that in its first days in movie theaters, the tape managed to raise $ 66.7 million, 22 million corresponding to the market of United States and Canada and the rest $ 44 million of the international market, according to figures from the specialized portal Box Office Mojo.

Check HERE the best movie premieres in your city

These results have been echoed in Warner Bros, that for now has assured not to make more films of the franchise, as commented by the producer of “The Matrix Resurrections”, James McTeigue to Collider: “Look, for now, it’s just the movie you’ve seen. We don’t have prequels, no sequels, no trilogy in mind.”

The synopsis of “The Matrix Resurrections” indicates that: “In a world of two realities, everyday life and what lies behind it, Thomas Anderson will have to choose to follow the white rabbit one more time. The choice, although it is an illusion, is still the only way to enter or Get out of the Matrix, which is stronger, safer and more dangerous than ever. ”

A quarter of Matrix reached the cinemas of the world the past December 23, 2021.