After the controversial statements of Ben Affleck, this is how the cameras captured Jennifer Garner

During the last days, the name of the actress Jennifer garner has made headlines due to the scandalous statements made by her ex-husband, also the actor Ben affleck, where He inferred that part of his addictions arose because he felt “trapped” in his marriage.

Despite the commotion that said interview caused, the famous one has decided to keep a low profile, or at least that is how it had been until yesterday, when He was seen on a fun walk with his children Samuel, Seraphina and Violet through the streets of Brentwood in Los Angeles.

The protagonist of “13 going on 30” was caught by the cameras of several paparazzi as she went to her car carrying a couple of bags and chatting with one of her daughters.

Sheathed in a winter outfit made up of joggers, pink shirt and a puffy jacket With a scarf, Jennifer Garner was natural by not wearing a single makeup or salon hairstyle, something that caught the attention of Internet users and led her to receive more than one compliment.

Ben Affleck’s statements about his marriage that led him to be the target of criticism

Affleck spoke to Howard Stern about being married to Garner and said that if they hadn’t separated in 2015 “he would probably still be drinking.” “It’s part of the reason I started drinking,” he told Stern in an intimate interview, assuring that “I was trapped.”

After the commotion caused by his statements, the actor who gave life to Batman made public his discontent with those media that would have “Changed the narrative” of his statements, all this in a new interview with Jimmy Kimmel.

“He said that I had blamed my ex-wife for my alcoholism, that I was trapped in that marriage. It just made me look like the worst, most insensitive, stupid, horrible guy. (…) They had made her seem like she was saying the exact opposite of what she had saidHe said in front of the cameras.

Despite this fact, Jennifer Garner herself has preferred to stay out of the controversy and use her time to do other activities, such as enjoying quality time with her children.

It may interest you:

Meet the mansion that Ben Affleck will get rid of to get Jennifer Lopez away from his ex

Jennifer Garner shows off her mansion while showering and dressing up a quirky green penguin

Why have the photos of Jennifer Garner and Bradley Cooper on the beach caused such a stir?