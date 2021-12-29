Adam McKay puts his finger on the sore with ‘Don’t look up’

MEXICO CITY.

SOnly a few hours were enough this Christmas for two things to become a trend on social networks Twitter and Facebook: the name of the American director Adam McKay and the name of his most recent film Don’t look up (Don’t look up).

The reason? Hundreds of users connected with this black comedy that shows politicians blinded by power who disdain science and therefore scientists, which shows the superficiality of social networks where people are more interested in the lives of celebrities than in a catastrophe that could annihilate the entire planet

—As climate change is today— and that shows the power of the media, as well as the influence of certain technology-related businessmen who spy on users, put their interests first, and condition political spheres with such to satisfy his ambition.

The movie is definitely a comedy, but it is a dark comedy with serious tragedy. It is the reflection of a reality that increasingly mixes the absurd, the ridiculous, the terrifying and the sad that we see every day, “said McKay during the promotion of the film that ranks number 1 in the 10 most viewed films on the platform Netflix.

McKay, 53-year-old filmmaker, winner of an Oscar in 2016 for Best Adapted Screenplay by The big bet, wrote the script for Don’t look up shortly after the coronavirus pandemic began, however, the idea of ​​talking about a meteorite that is about to crash into planet Earth was born out of concern about the ravages of climate change. In such a way, the meteorite for McKay is a metaphor for climate change.

Climate change is the biggest story in 66 million years. It is the most important story in the history of the upright monkeys. After reading a 2018 United Nations report, in which there was a scientific consensus supporting climate change, I couldn’t sleep for two nights. I had one of those moments where I was like, ‘hey, we have to take care of this, this is crazy. This is happening now, not in 80 years, it is now, “McKay said at the end of November to Vanity fair.

Several studios were interested in shooting the film starring Meryl Streep, Leonardo DiCaprio (who is one of the most active voices in Hollywood on climate change), Jennifer Lawrence, Cate Blanchett, Mark Rylance and Jonah Hill, however, McKay gave him yes to Netflix, since he would have all the creative freedom, the budget and the certainty that his film would reach more than 190 countries.

McKay was not wrong to follow his instincts, since the film became one of the films that has generated the most debate on the networks, which has reached a vast audience and is emerging as one of the films that could be part of the next film awards race (she was nominated for four Golden Globes) that will conclude with the Oscars.

After his name went viral, many users wondered who is that director who made the three-time Oscar winner, Meryl Streep, as an egocentric president who remembers Donald Trump, who is the man who transformed with prosthetics Oscar winner Cate Blanchett to represent the superficiality of some media, which he condensed into the role played by Mark Rylance of entrepreneurs such as Elon Musk, Jeff Bezos, Mark Zuckerberg, as well as Steve Jobs or who put the also Oscar-holders Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence as the misunderstood scientists trying to warn about a meteor that threatens all species?

Adam McKay, the son of a musician and a waitress, spent the first years of his life in Massachusetts and after his parents’ divorce he moved with his mother to Pennsylvania. From a very young age, he became obsessed with the Monty Python comedy, hip hop, as well as basketball and studied American literature at Temple University in Philadelphia.

After a friend of his told him about the scene of the standup comedy From Chicago, McKay, who suffers from a neurological disorder that causes tremors in his neck, head and sometimes voice, abandoned his life in Philadelphia and traveled to Chicago aboard a used Chrysler New Yorker. The young man in his twenties joined an experimental comedy group and later co-founded the comedy group Upright Citizens Brigade, where he and his colleagues smoked marijuana, watched theater and wrote comedy scripts.

Photos: Courtesy Netflix

His humor and the irreverence of his scripts caught the attention in the mid-90s of Lorne Michaels, founder of Saturday night Live, who recruited him as a screenwriter. It was in that same place where he met Will Ferrell, with whom he was a partner, was a partner and worked for 25 years, until the relationship ended badly in 2019 because each one wanted to follow different paths: Will continue to do comedies, Adam , exploring other tones, genres and terrains that reflect current problems as he did in The big bet, in which he addresses the financial crisis of 2007.

Together with Will Ferrell he made films like The Reporter: The Legend of Ron Burgundy, which was McKay’s debut feature directed in 2004, Ricky Bobby. Crazy about speed in 2006, Step Brothers in 2008, The Other Guy in 2010 and The Reporter: The Legend Continues in 2013.

After nearly a decade of teaming up with Ferrell, McKay changed gears by directing Brad Pitt, Christian Bale, Ryan Gosling and Steve Carell in The big bet, based on the book The Big Short, which showed the various factors that led to the 2007 financial crisis. The film garnered five Oscar nominations and awarded one to McKay.

The prestige he gave McKay made HBO invite him to direct some chapters of the series Succession. In 2018 he directed El Vice President: Beyond Power, where it addresses the story of Vice President Dick Cheney, played by Christian Bale.

After this film it was that he worked in Don’t look up, which is the first project of his career in which he addresses climate change, and it is known that in his next film, which is named Bad blood, will work with Jennifer Lawrence again.

TO KNOW

Oscar winner Jennifer Lawrence was the first to be cast for the film, yet she earned less than her co-star Leonardo Dicaprio. She earned $ 25 million, while he earned $ 30 million. Lawrence commented “Leo draws more box office than me.” The 31-year-old actress said that like other women they face a reality of salary differences between men and women and that it is very uncomfortable to ask about equal pay and when you do, “they can’t tell you what exactly it is,” reflected Lawrence.

-In minute 8:43 of the film the astronomer Kate Dibiasky, Jennifer Lawrence’s character, says, faced with the crisis experienced by the approach of the destructive meteorite, that she needs to take drugs. In real life, the actress asked the director for permission to do so in a sequence in which her character is in a hotel room smoking marijuana and talking on the phone.

FROM THE DIRECTOR

-Adam McKay.

-He was born on April 17, 1968.

-He started his career as a screenwriter on SNL.

-He debuted as a film director in 2004.

-He has an Oscar award.

-During the filming of the vice president, Adam McKay suffered a heart attack.

-The film has a special participation Ariana Grande, a singer who monopolizes the attention of people for the break with her boyfriend.

-Jonah Hill, a declared McKay fan, plays the son of President Orlean (Meryl Streep). His character is a nod to nepotism, to the sons of politicians who live off excesses, who obtain administrative positions without having experience.

-Cate Blanchett plays news anchor Brie Evantee, a woman of power who rubs shoulders with politicians and is the stereotype of perfect-looking anchors.

-Mark Rylance plays Peter Isherwell, a millionaire tech entrepreneur who seeks to satisfy his ambition, regardless of putting humanity at risk. He also has the private domain of aeronautics by having a ship that can make trips outside of planet Earth.

