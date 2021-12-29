Actors who shone in 2021

It has been difficult to choose two actresses and two actors to name them as the most outstanding of the year, however after an arduous task, these are the chosen ones.

From Argentina, Spain, Mexico and EnglandThese four faces were consolidated in 2021 and the next 12 months will surely be full of new successes and achievements in their careers. They will continue to conquer streaming platforms and movie theaters.

Argentina arrived at the age of 19 in Mexico City with many dreams to fulfill and a fixed objective: consolidate her acting career. It was the producer Pedro Damián who gave him his first opportunity and thus managed to star in the soap opera Miss XV with other young actors such as Natasha Dupeyrón, Paulina Goto and Jack Duarte.

From there he participated in several international projects, but it was not until 2018 when his name became popular throughout Mexico when, together with Bárbara López in the production Love death, they starred in a lesbian romance that was extremely loved by audiences and became an LGBTI icon.

Macarena began to be the cover of more and more magazines, invited to more events and, of course, to do more castings than ever. Surprisingly, he broke the news this year that he would be part of the casting of the series of Luis Miguel where he played Michella Salas, the daughter that the singer had with Stephanie Salas.

That exposure quickly made Maca’s followers and popularity grow. To that was added his romantic relationship with youtuber Juanpa Zurita. His participation in the new version of the film Father of the Bride was also announced, in which he shares credits again with Diego Boneta, as well as the filming of a movie in his country.

From here, and as she has already said it sometimes, that Hollywood be prepared that a new star arrives.

DIANA GOMEZ

In full confinement, the Spanish series Valeria, from Netflix, became the best story to distract the mind and pass the time. For Diana Gómez, that is her first leading role and the reception that the production had was not expected.

From there, her name began to be better known, which also led her to participate in the fourth and fifth part of The Money Heist, where his character was gaining more importance in the last installment.

Also, the second season of Valeria premiered in 2021. It became a resounding success and reached the first position of popularity for several weeks on the platform.

The actress just announced her first pregnancy and also many projects on the doorstep.

Although he has a great career in Mexican television since his youth, it has been a long time since Méndez retired from the world of novels and focused on other projects such as plays, cinema, series and even production.

In 2013, the movie We the noble It caused his popularity to grow and since then he has not stopped. Then came The Ravens Club, where he also developed as a co-producer and it was from there that he began his path in this world.

His leap to Hollywood is already given and this year he touched the sky with his participation in the series Narcos. Just presented The Envoys, an original series by Paramount +, in which he shares credits with the Spanish Miguel Ángel Silvestre, and has just finished production on a new Netflix comedy, Me Time, starring Kevin Hart and Mark Wahlberg, in which he will play Belascoarán , a Mexican Sherlock Homes.

TOM HOLLAND

Almost everyone already knows who Tom Holland is, but in addition to his recent participation in Spiderman: No Way Home, with which he hopes to win his first Oscar, the actor went viral in Tik Tok after a user has collected multiple interviews from the beginning in which he coincidentally comes out talking about things that he would like to do in the future and that he has fulfilled today.

He became the quintessential demonstrator of this social network. That aside, English has been quite applauded for his portrayal as the Marvel superhero.