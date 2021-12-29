Actor Hugh Jackman announces that he is positive for covid-19

Hugh Jackman returns to the past in the tape “Reminiscence” 3:20

(CNN) – Hugh Jackman went from praising those on Broadway who faced the pandemic to sharing that he tested positive for COVID-19.

The two-time Tony Award winner, who will star in the upcoming Broadway revival of “The Music Man” that opens in February, announced his diagnosis Tuesday through a video posted to his verified Instagram account.

“I just wanted to make sure they heard this from me. I took a test and it came back positive for covid,” says the caption of the video. “Mild symptoms and a desire to get back on stage as soon as possible!”

“My symptoms are like a cold,” Hugh Jackman said during the video. “My throat itches and my nose is a little runny, but I’m fine.”

Jackman recently paid tribute to understudies on Broadway after Kathy Voytko, Sutton Foster’s understudy as Marian Paroo on “The Music Man,” replaced Foster shortly after Foster tested positive.

In a video recorded by a member of the show’s audience and posted on social media, Jackman asked the understudies to join him on stage, calling them “the base of Broadway.”

“I’m excited because they humble me,” he said. “His courage, his brilliance, his dedication, his talent. The understudies are the foundation of Broadway.”

He was upbeat in announcing his own covid-19 diagnoses, urging others to “stay safe, be healthy, be nice” and vowing to return to the stage as soon as possible.