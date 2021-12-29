Action movie legend Sylvester Stallone turns 75 today

Today Sylvester Stallone, one of the greatest exponents of action cinema, turns 75. We briefly review his best films.

When it comes to talking about action movies, many big names come to mind, but the number of names that coincide in the memory of practically everyone is quite small. One of those names is Sylvester Stallone, a living legend of the cinema of shots, explosions, and punches that would knock out a rhinoceros.

Today this New York-born actor is celebrating his 75th birthday and has a long history as an actor, producer and director for five decades now.

Naturally, the easiest thing to do when talking about Stallone is to recall his roles as John rambo, that Vietnam veteran scorned in his own country in Cornered, or Rocky Balboa, that ragged fighter from Philadelphia who, entering his thirties, would become World Champion.

But Sly’s career goes beyond those two great roles. He played Judge Dredd in the 1995 film, a film that, for those years, was very attractive, although it received more sticks than a carpet.

If you usually watch series when you travel or in various parts of the house, these tablets can be good companions for entertainment consumption. See listing

Also immortal is that work like John spartan in Demolition Man, an old school cop who is frozen and awakened in the middle of the 21st century, in the midst of a society of the fainthearted who don’t know what to do with the real problems.

Stallne also had the opportunity to play a few games in World War II, in the film of Evasion or Victory, and showed that the strong arm of the law of Marion cobretti it stops at nothing.

Now, Stallone is working on the new version of Rocky iv, officially titled Rocky vs Drago: The Ultimate Director’s Cut, which will arrive in November, in addition to launching a fourth installment of Los Mercenarios, the saga that rescues the old glories of action movies and gives them a mission to blow things up.

Without a doubt, Stallone’s career is much longer than what we stop to look back at today, and we hope to enjoy his work for many years, even if it is behind the camera.