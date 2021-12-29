A-Rod dedicates affectionate words to his ex-wife while JLo lives full romance with Ben Affleck | Famous
While JLo continues his famous romance with Ben affleck, her ex-fiance, A-Rod, he wastes no time and filled his ex-wife with loving words Cynthia scurtis.
A-Rod fills his ex-wife with compliments
The reason for her message was to congratulate her on her 49th birthday in front of everyone’s eyes: “Today I celebrate someone very special in my life“he wrote on Twitter.
“Someone who continues to make a difference in my daughters’ lives every day and has my respect and admiration eternal. A very happy birthday to you, Cynthia! “Added the former athlete.
“Forever you have been a wonderful mother and a role model for our two amazing daughters, “A-Rod shared about his ex-wife.
“You always put their needs first and have helped them become the strong young women that they have become.”
Said he was “very lucky” for co-parenting with her: “Most people only spend 50% of their time with their kids. With us, it feels more like 100-100.”
“Living in close proximity and working together despite busy schedules has allowed us both to remain whole and active in the development of two young women whose futures are limitless. And I have to thank you in large part for that,” she admitted.
“For you on your special day, Cynthia”A-Rod noted, “Thank you for giving me the two best gifts any man could have.”
This has been the relationship between A-Rod and his ex-wife
However, they now have a “good relationship, having put their daughters ahead of everything else,” a source told People last June.
The former player has made it clear on several occasions on social networks that he has a cordial relationship with the mother of his daughters.
” They have love and affection from both sides. And each parent admires how the other treats girls, “the People insider added.