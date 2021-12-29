85 new health professionals graduate from the UAQ Faculty of Medicine – Códice Informativo

During the event, the rector of the UAQ said she was confident that the University had met their expectations and given them the tools, skills and disciplines to exercise their professional skills.

Authorities from the Faculty of Medicine (FM), in the company of the rector of the Autonomous University of Querétaro (UAQ), Teresa García Gasca, delivered certificates to 85 graduates from three health areas: Medicine, Dentistry and Optometry.

During the event, the rector of the UAQ said she was confident that the University had met their expectations and given them the tools, skills and disciplines to exercise their professional skills. However, she also reminded young people that just as skills are important, so are attitudes, so practicing with passion, love, responsibility and ethics is a must in her area of ​​work.

“Be truly successful, be responsible for your professions, remember that you represent us as a University, but above all the people who come to you will be requesting a very valuable service that has to do with your health, so always do it ethically and with responsibility”, he emphasized.

In addition, he extended a recognition to the family of the university students, for being the fundamental support in the achievement of their goals.

“Your careers are careers of service and serving is always an honor.”, he stressed.

For her part, the director of the FM, Guadalupe Zaldívar Lelo de Larrea, stated that the walls of this Academic Unit have seen today’s graduates grow as professionals and as human beings

“On the one hand, I congratulate them, because all the effort they made has paid off, they have proudly completed their studies and will be able to continue with whatever life throws at them. On the other hand, I remind you that as professionals in health sciences they have a commitment to themselves, to this Faculty and to the society they are to serve ”.

Six young people received proof of the Bachelor of Optometry; for Dentistry, there were 29; and for Medicine there were two groups, one of 22 and the other more than 28. In this installment, the directors of the Medicine degrees were also present, Dr. Miguel Ángel Alexandro Rangel Alvarado; of Dentistry, Dr. Héctor Mancilla Herrera; and of Optometry, Lic. Jorge Enrique Rojas Calleros.