6 romantic movies from the 2000s that are still enjoyed by the public | Famous

6 romantic movies from the 2000s that are still enjoyed by the public
Over time, films change and adapt to the needs and tastes of society; However, there are some productions that, even over the years, continue to be valid and are very popular with the public.
The cinema has marked a milestone in pop culture, because with its films it has shown how society changes from generation to generation and, although some projects have not aged quite well, below we list some films that have gone down in history and are fondly remembered.
Starring Jennifer garner Y Mark Ruffalo, the film tells the story of Jenna, a young woman who dreams of being an adult and, after a magical wish, achieves it; however, she wants to be a girl when she realizes how complicated it is.
This film conquered more than one viewer due to the romantic plot that also mixes comedy overtones. As a curious fact, those who were 13 when it came out (2004), today are 30.
’10 things I Hate About You ‘
One of the most memorable roles of the deceased Heath ledger is Patrick Verona, a young man who tries to win over Kat (whom he gave life to Julia Stiles) under the orders of a popular new guy. Although the film tells the classic story of a young man trying to woo a girl, director Gil Junger puts an unusual twist on it.
In the cinema, if something characterizes Adam Sandler, is his role as a carefree man to whom, most of the time, good things happen to him. In ’50 First Dates’, the producer also plays Henry Roth, who falls in love with Lucy Whitmore (played by drew Barrymore), a young woman who was in a car accident and suffered memory damage.
Today, this film continues to enchant Sandler fans, as it shows the struggle of a man in love who, day after day, strives to conquer the woman of his dreams. The success of the film was such that a Mexican version was made in 2009 starring Vadhir derbez Y Ximena Romo.
‘My Best Friend’s Wedding’
Julia Roberts stars as a beautiful young woman who, upon learning of her best friend’s wedding, tries everything to stop the marriage; however, Michael (whom he starred in Dermot mulroney) is completely in love with his girlfriend.
Although some continue to enjoy this film that was released for the first time in 1997, other users of social networks have criticized it for some macho acts that it reproduces, such as the fight between women for a man.
Starring Brittany murphy Y Dakota Fanning, this drama tells the story of a young woman and a girl who become friends after a series of conflicts and confusion. This melodrama, which breaks with the idea that adults cannot be friends with children, conquered more than one in 2003, when it saw the light for the first time.
In 2009 a romantic comedy classic was released starring Kate hudson Y Anne Hathaway. Two best friends find themselves at a crossroads when their ‘wedding planner’ misses the date and places them on the same day. Although some disagree with the idea that a woman “only dreams of getting married”, others enjoy the film that combines laughter, crying and romance.